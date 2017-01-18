



Matchup Video: Kadeem Allen vs Derrick White by: Ryan Thomson January 18, 2017 Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at matchup between Arizona's Kadeem Allen and Colorado's Derrick White.



Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to coachrthomson@gmail.com .







Kadeem Allen Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 3"

Weight: 200 lbs.

Birthday: 01/15/1993

24 Years Old

Teams:

High School: New Hanover HS

Current Team: Arizona , Senior

Positions:

Current: PG,

NBA: PG,

Possible: PG

Quick Stats:

10.0 Pts, 4.3 Rebs, 3.1 Asts





Derrick White Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 5"

Weight: 200 lbs.

Birthday: 07/02/1994

22 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Legend HS

Current Team: Colorado , Senior

Positions:

Current: PG/SG,

NBA: PG/SG,

Possible: PG/SG

Quick Stats:

16.0 Pts, 4.0 Rebs, 3.9 Asts





