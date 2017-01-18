|
|
|
|
Matchup Video: Kadeem Allen vs Derrick White
|
|
|
|by: Ryan Thomson
|January 18, 2017
|Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at matchup between Arizona's Kadeem Allen and Colorado's Derrick White.
Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
|
|
|
|
Feedback
for this article may be sent to
coachrthomson@gmail.com .
|
|
|
|Kadeem Allen
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 200 lbs.
Birthday: 01/15/1993
24 Years Old
Teams:
High School: New Hanover HS
Current Team: Arizona , Senior
Positions:
Current: PG,
NBA: PG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
10.0 Pts, 4.3 Rebs, 3.1 Asts
|Derrick White
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 200 lbs.
Birthday: 07/02/1994
22 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Legend HS
Current Team: Colorado , Senior
Positions:
Current: PG/SG,
NBA: PG/SG,
Possible: PG/SG
Quick Stats:
16.0 Pts, 4.0 Rebs, 3.9 Asts