



Matchup Video: Kelan Martin vs Indiana by: Corey Porter January 2, 2017 Corey Porter takes a closer look at Butler forward Kelan Martin's performance against Indiana.



The 6'6 junior had arguably his best game at the college level, finishing with a very strong 28 points, 4 rebounds and 5 turnovers in 35 minutes, shooting 9-16 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line.



Martin is shooting 38% from beyond the arc on the season, on a much larger volume of attempts compared with his first two years at Butler, something that will be an important factor in his ability to carve out a niche at the NBA level.



This was a huge win for Butler over their in-state rivals, and the fact that Martin was able to step up and have perhaps the best performance of his college career against this type of competition certainly bodes well for his prospects.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Corey Porter is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to corey@draftexpress.com .







Kelan Martin Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 6"

Weight: 235 lbs.

Birthday: 08/03/1995

21 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Ballard

Current Team: Butler , Junior

Positions:

Current: SF/PF,

NBA: SF/PF,

Possible: SF/PF

Quick Stats:

18.1 Pts, 5.1 Rebs, 1.4 Asts





