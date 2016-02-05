|
|
|
|
NBA Draft Podcast with Jonathan Givony
|
|
|
|by: Jonathan Givony - President
|May 23, 2010
|Jonathan Givony talks draft and recaps the NBA Combine on the SNR Postgame with Peter Brown.
Topics discussed include:
-Why the top players pulling out of the basketball drills portion of the NBA Combine doesn’t really matter
-Is John Wall the unanimous choice to be drafted first overall
-John Wall’s draft stock after the NBA Combine
-Why the 2010 NBA Draft is a four player draft, unlike last year
-Why players picked after Wall and Turner, such as Derrick Favors, could still turn out to be the top prospects in this draft
-The comfort level NBA teams have with one and done prospects and how teams go about evaluating them
-Why this is a weak draft for European prospects
-Is Ryan Richards the hottest name in this draft, and will his stock come down to earth?
-Players that improved their draft stock this past week
-Patrick Patterson’s maturity level and polish and why that’s attractive to NBA teams
-Jon Scheyer’s draft stock after this past weekend and what he brings to the table as an NBA prospect
-Why the NCAA’s early-entry deadline and the impending 2011 NBA lockout have combined to make this one of the deepest drafts we’ve seen in some time.
Listen to the podcast here
DraftExpress NBA Combine Content
-Analyzing the NBA Combine Measurements
-2010 NBA Combine Measurements
-2010 NBA Combine Storylines
-NBA Combine Interviews: John Wall, Derrick Favors, Greg Monroe, Daniel Orton
-NBA Combine Interviews: DeMarcus Cousins, Evan Turner, Wes Johnson
-NBA Combine Video Interview: Patrick Patterson
-NBA Combine Interviews: Al-Farouq Aminu, Ed Davis, Ekpe Udoh, Cole Aldrich
|
|
|
|
Feedback
for this article may be sent to
jonathan@draftexpress.com .
|
|
|