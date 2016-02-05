



The Pro Perspective: Stephen Curry by: Jeremy Bauman December 23, 2016 The Golden State Warriors two-time NBA MVP superstar, Stephen Curry, reflects on the importance of form shooting, his father's influence on his shot development and his rise to prominence from Davidson College at the 2013 NBA All-Star Game.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephen Curry Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 3"

Weight: 181 lbs.

Birthday: 03/14/1988

28 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Charlotte Christian

Previous Team: Warriors , PRO

Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #7 in 2009 Draft

by the Warriors

Positions:

Current: PG,

NBA: PG,

Possible: PG

Quick Stats:

24.4 Pts, 4.2 Rebs, 6.0 Asts





