 


The Pro Perspective: Stephen Curry
by: Jeremy Bauman
December 23, 2016
The Golden State Warriors two-time NBA MVP superstar, Stephen Curry, reflects on the importance of form shooting, his father's influence on his shot development and his rise to prominence from Davidson College at the 2013 NBA All-Star Game.
 

Feedback for this article may be sent to jeremy@draftexpress.com .

 

Stephen Curry
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 181 lbs.
Birthday: 03/14/1988
28 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Charlotte Christian
Previous Team: Warriors , PRO
Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #7 in 2009 Draft
by the Warriors
Positions:
Current: PG,
NBA: PG,
Possible: PG
Quick Stats:
24.4 Pts, 4.2 Rebs, 6.0 Asts


© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.