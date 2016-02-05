Loading
2017 MOCK DRAFT
2018 MOCK DRAFT
DX TOP 100
VIDEOS
ARTICLES
NBA Mock Drafts
2017 NBA Mock Draft
2018 NBA Mock Draft
Complete Draft History
My Mock Draft
2016 Early Entry List
Rankings
Top 100 Prospects
NCAA Seniors
NCAA Juniors
NCAA Sophomores
NCAA Freshmen
International 1995
International 1996
International 1997
International 1998
Top ACC Prospects
Top Big 12 Prospects
Top Big East Prospects
Top Big Ten Prospects
Top Pac 12 Prospects
Top SEC Prospects
Non-Power Conferences
NBA Draft Eligible
Features
DX T-Shirts
Complete Draft History
Measurements History
NBA Player Salaries
NBA Contract Calculator
Player Agents Listings
NBA Agent/Agency Affiliations
RSCI
Early Entry List
Team Clubhouses
Draft Pick Transactions
DraftExpress Podcast
NBA Draft Lottery History
Videos
Scouting Reports
Group Interviews
Highlights
Interview & Highlights
Interviews
NBA Draft Workouts
Newest
Popular
Practice Footage
Slow Motion Dunks
Stats
NCAA Stats
NBA Stats
Euroleague Stats
EuroCup Stats
Spanish ACB Stats
Italian A1 Stats
French Pro A Stats
Adriatic Stats
Greek Stats
D-league Stats
Team Stats
Stats by Team
Articles
Archives
NCAA Draft Prospects
International Draft Prospects
High School
NCAA Commentary
International Commentary
General Draft Commentary
NBA Pre-Draft Camp
D-League
NBA
NBA Summer Leagues
NBA Team Needs
Interviews
Humor
Mailbag
Site Announcements
Sections
DX T-Shirts
DX Home
NCAA Home
International Home
NBA Home
High School Home
D-League Home
Columnists
Jonathan Givony
Matt Kamalsky
Mike Schmitz
Kyle Nelson
Derek Bodner
Josh Riddell
Jim Hlavac
Eric Weiss
Jacob Eisenberg
Matt McGann
Julian Applebome
Ryan Thomson
Bogdan Karaicic
Corey Porter
DraftExpress
User Menu
Edit Profile
Log In
Log Out
DraftExpress
DX T-Shirts
About Us
Contact Us
Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Our RSS Feeds
NBA Mock Drafts
My Mock Draft
2017 NBA Mock Draft
2018 NBA Mock Draft
2016 Early Entry List
Rankings
Top 100 Prospects
NCAA Seniors
NCAA Juniors
NCAA Sophomores
NCAA Freshmen
International 1995
International 1996
International 1997
International 1998
Top ACC Prospects
Top Big 12 Prospects
Top Big East Prospects
Top Big Ten Prospects
Top Pac 12 Prospects
Top SEC Prospects
Non-Power Conferences
NBA Draft Eligible
Research
Complete Draft History
Measurements History
NBA Player Salaries
Early Entry List
Player Agents Listings
NBA Agent/Agency Affiliations
RSCI
Draft Pick Transactions
NBA Draft Lottery History
Shop
Podcast
The Pro Perspective: Stephen Curry
by: Jeremy Bauman
December 23, 2016
The Golden State Warriors two-time NBA MVP superstar,
Stephen Curry
, reflects on the importance of form shooting, his father's influence on his shot development and his rise to prominence from Davidson College at the 2013 NBA All-Star Game.
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Feedback for this article may be sent to
jeremy@draftexpress.com
.
Stephen Curry
Full Profile
|
Player Stats
Physicals
Height:
6' 3"
Weight:
181 lbs.
Birthday:
03/14/1988
28 Years Old
Teams:
High School:
Charlotte Christian
Previous Team:
Warriors , PRO
Drafted:
Rnd 1, Pick #7 in
2009 Draft
by the Warriors
Positions:
Current:
PG,
NBA:
PG,
Possible:
PG
Quick Stats:
24.4 Pts, 4.2 Rebs, 6.0 Asts
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.