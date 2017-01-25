



De'Anthony Melton - USC's Swiss Army Knife by: Mike Schmitz January 25, 2017 Unheralded USC freshman guard De'Anthony Melton has exceeded expectations through 21 games, evolving into a starter for the Trojans in a do-it-all, two-way role that's led him to become the NCAA's only player to average at least 5 assists, 8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per 40 minutes.



An 18-year-old from Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California, Melton didn't even crack the RSCI Top 200 out of high school and wasn't expected to make this type of impact in his first year with USC . While he has a ways to go in terms of his ball-handling, lead guard skills, and shooting stroke, and certainty needs more time and experience before he's ready to play in the NBA, Melton has caught the attention of scouts thanks to his impressive physical tools, sharp defensive instincts and strong feel for the game.



Here's a look at how Melton has been able to have an impact for the Trojans despite only scoring 13.3 points per 40 minutes on 48% from 2 and 33% from 3.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to Mike.Schmitz2@gmail.com .





