|
|
|
|
Getting to Know: Oscar Da Silva
|
|
|
|by: Corey Porter
|January 4, 2017
|German forward Oscar Da Silva discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament.
Corey Porter is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
|
|
|
|
Feedback
for this article may be sent to
corey@draftexpress.com .
|
|
|
|Oscar Da Silva
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 10"
Weight: 209 lbs.
Birthday: 09/21/1998
18 Years Old
Teams:
High School:
Current Team: Germany U-18 , International
Positions:
Current: SF/PF,
NBA: SF/PF,
Possible: SF/PF
Quick Stats:
7.0 Pts, 5.4 Rebs, 0.9 Asts