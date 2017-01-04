 


Getting to Know: Oscar Da Silva
by: Corey Porter
January 4, 2017
German forward Oscar Da Silva discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament.



Corey Porter is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
 

Feedback for this article may be sent to corey@draftexpress.com .

 

Oscar Da Silva
Full Profile | Player Stats
Physicals
Height: 6' 10"
Weight: 209 lbs.
Birthday: 09/21/1998
18 Years Old
Teams:
High School:
Current Team: Germany U-18 , International
Positions:
Current: SF/PF,
NBA: SF/PF,
Possible: SF/PF
Quick Stats:
7.0 Pts, 5.4 Rebs, 0.9 Asts


© 2017 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.