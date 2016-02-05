



Interview with Chris Finch by: Jonathan Givony - President, Jim Hlavac, Richard Walker January 7, 2010 American Chris Finch is the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the British National Team, which will compete in the 2012 Olympics in London. He was formerly the head coach of Dexia Mons, one of the top teams in Belgium, and played in Britian and collegiately in the US.



Part One



Chris Finch discusses his decision to leave Belgium for the sake of coaching in the D-League, the differences between European basketball and the NBADL, the relationship he enjoys with the Houston Rockets, and their cooperation with Rio Grande Valley.







Part Two



Finch discusses his role as the head coach of Luol Deng and the British National Team, his views on the progress Britian has made as a basketball team over the past few years, and his often contentious relationship with the British paparazzi.





Feedback for this article may be sent to jonathan@draftexpress.com jim.hlavac@draftexpress.com richard.walker@draftexpress.com .







Luol Deng Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 8"

Weight: 220 lbs.

Birthday: 04/16/1985

31 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Blair Academy

Previous Team: Lakers , PRO

Drafted: Rnd 1, Pick #7 in 2004 Draft

by the Suns

Positions:

Current: SF,

NBA: SF,

Possible: SF

Quick Stats:

8.0 Pts, 5.4 Rebs, 1.5 Asts





