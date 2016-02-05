



Luke Kennard Sophomore Year Jump by: Julian Applebome December 21, 2016 Julian Applebome analyzes the significant improvement Luke Kennard has shown in many different areas between his freshman and sophomore season, with a special focus on how his game might translate to the NBA level.



Kennard has clearly put a significant amount of work into his footwork, ball-handling, shot-creation skills, passing and shooting, both off the dribble and with his feet set. He's seen exceptional results so far this season, catapulting him into the national player of the year conversation.



He's improved his already solid freshman per-40 numbers of 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 19.7 PER to an entirely new level with 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists per-40 and a 27.6 PER as a sophomore. Perhaps most impressively, despite his usage rising, he's seen his efficiency skyrocket, elevating his True Shooting percentage from 56 to 67%.



