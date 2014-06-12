Julian Applebome analyzes the significant improvement Luke Kennard has shown in many different areas between his freshman and sophomore season, with a special focus on how his game might translate to the NBA level. Kennard has clearly put a significant amount of work into his footwork, ball-handling, shot-creation skills, passing and shooting, both off the dribble and with his feet set. He's seen exceptional results so far this season, catapulting him into the national player of the year conversation. He's improved his already solid freshman per-40 numbers of 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 19.7 PER to an entirely new level with 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists per-40 and a 27.6 PER as a sophomore. Perhaps most impressively, despite his usage rising, he's seen his efficiency skyrocket, elevating his True Shooting percentage from 56 to 67%. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Julian Applebome is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section . He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

A consensus top-25 high school recruit, Luke Kennard's freshman campaign was a productive one, as the young guard's basketball IQ and shooting ability allowed him to make an immediate impact in one of the college basketball's best conferences. Averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 26.7 minutes per game, Kennard figures to play a prominent role for Mike Krzyzewski's program for the foreseeable future, and ultimately find his way onto the NBA radar.





Perhaps the biggest thing holding the two-time Ohio Mr. Basketball back from solidifying himself as an NBA prospect at this stage is that he is a mixed bag from a physical perspective. Measured around 6'6 in shoes with a mediocre 6'5 wingspan and 187-pound frame at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit, Kennard has average tools for a shooting guard. To his credit, the 20-year-old had made noticeable strides adding muscle to his frame by the end of last season and comes into the 2016 season listed at 202 pounds. Lacking a degree of quickness defensively and the explosiveness to play above the rim without significant room to operate, Kennard's poor length and average athleticism are the biggest concerns regarding his NBA potential.What Kennard lacks in physical tools he makes up for with tremendous instincts and polish, playing with a maturity beyond his years. Operating mostly off the ball last season, with almost half of his possessions coming on spot up or off-screen opportunities, Kennard's role revolved principally around his ability to make shots from the perimeter. Despite that, he contributed in a variety of ways offensively, as his scoring instincts and skill level frequently allowed him to exploit what defenders gave him in pick and roll and isolation situations. Averaging a terrific 1.03 points per possession as a freshman according to Synergy Sports Technology, Kennard was exceptionally efficient as his smart, low-mistake style of play translated extremely well to the college game.As good as Kennard's season looked on paper, it wasn't without its difficult stretches. Shooting just 29% from beyond the arc in the month of November and 28% in March, the Franklin, Ohio native suffered through a number of cold streaks from deep, problematic given over half of his attempts came from downtown. Nonetheless, he looked like the high-level shot maker his pedigree suggested he would be in spurts, making right around 40% of his 3-pointers from the wings and an improvable 32% overall for the season.Shooting the ball with a very quick, but low, release, Kennard has deep range and the ability to make shots from beyond the arc both off the catch and off the dribble. Adept at moving without the ball, Kennard was particularly effective making shots on the move, getting himself open running off of baseline screens, displaying a knack for getting his feet set and shot off before the defense could recover. A tremendous free throw shooter (89%) who also drilled a number of contested jumpers in isolation situations, Kennard has all the makings of an exceptional shooter down the road, perhaps the most appealing element of his game in projecting him to the NBA level.Aside from his ability to make jump shots, its Kennard's instincts that really shined last season. Lacking a degree of quickness, but very smooth with the ball in his hands, Kennard is an opportunistic slasher who uses quick jabs, savvy footwork, and timely fakes to create space for himself to score inside. Shooting an average 51% around the rim in the half court in finishing situations, but tossing in 54% of his floaters flashing good touch scoring with both hands, Kennard isn't very shifty with the ball and plays mostly below the rim, making it difficult for him to finish in traffic, but still finds ways to contribute attacking off the dribble.Aside from his ability to score the ball, Kennard's ability to read the game allows him to find the open man as a passer, exploit lazy defenders sneaking in to crash the glass, and simply make good decisions. Turning the ball over on just 7% of his total possessions last year, Kennard seldom tries to do too much off the dribble. As his game matures at the college level, it will be interesting to see what kind of playmaking responsibilities Kennard takes on, as becoming a more capable facilitator in the pick and roll seems like the next logical step in his development.As much as there is to like about Kennard's offensive game, there are considerable concerns about his defensive ability. Consistently targeted by opposing coaches, Kennard's lack of length and lateral speed overshadowed his quick hands and the solid energy level he played with last season. Struggling to keep the ball in front of him at times and lacking the ability to bother shooters, Kennard has plenty to prove on the defensive end in the coming years. His improved frame should be an asset, but whether it will help compensate for his poor tools at the next level remains to be seen.One of the most mature freshman in the country, Luke Kennard will be a key piece for one of the nation's best teams as a sophomore. Surrounded by a number of elite freshman, Kennard could be a major difference maker for the Blue Devils if he has a strong year shooting the ball and begins to take some of the pressure off of Grayson Allen at the point guard spot by emerging as a viable facilitator. Impressing scouts in practices and playing well in Duke's exhibition games, Kennard seems like a lock to emerge as a standout college player, but it's a little early to make definitive statements about where he stands as a NBA prospect.