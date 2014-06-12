|Team: Duke, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 187 lbs
Bday: 06/24/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 32 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 26 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 21
|
High School: Franklin
Hometown: Franklin, OH
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Hoop Summit
|6' 4.75"
|6' 5"
|187
|6' 5"
|8' 2.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 4.5"
|6' 5.5"
|192
|6' 5"
|8' 3.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|USA Basketball
|6' 4.75"
|NA
|189
|6' 5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|183
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 5"
|182
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Nike Elite 100
|6' 4"
|NA
|180
|6' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Luke Kennard
|13
|35.8
|20.4
|7.0
|13.5
|52.0
|4.5
|7.7
|59.0
|2.5
|5.8
|42.7
|3.9
|4.5
|87.9
|1.2
|4.8
|5.9
|2.8
|1.1
|0.4
|1.6
|1.9
|
Julian Applebome analyzes the significant improvement Luke Kennard has shown in many different areas between his freshman and sophomore season, with a special focus on how his game might translate to the NBA level.
Kennard has clearly put a significant amount of work into his footwork, ball-handling, shot-creation skills, passing and shooting, both off the dribble and with his feet set. He's seen exceptional results so far this season, catapulting him into the national player of the year conversation.
He's improved his already solid freshman per-40 numbers of 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 19.7 PER to an entirely new level with 22.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists per-40 and a 27.6 PER as a sophomore. Perhaps most impressively, despite his usage rising, he's seen his efficiency skyrocket, elevating his True Shooting percentage from 56 to 67%.
Julian Applebome is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
Matt Kamalsky
A consensus top-25 high school recruit, Luke Kennard's freshman campaign was a productive one, as the young guard's basketball IQ and shooting ability allowed him to make an immediate impact in one of the college basketball's best conferences. Averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 26.7 minutes per game, Kennard figures to play a prominent role for Mike Krzyzewski's program for the foreseeable future, and ultimately find his way onto the NBA radar.
Kennard, who was outstanding in practice all week, played a fantastic game as he went for 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting. The smooth lefty knocked down two triples, a few 1-2 dribble pull ups after attacking a closeout, and grabbed five offensive rebounds, showing his overall basketball instincts. The US Team had five players in double figures as a handful of individuals played well, but it wasn't enough to neutralize the size and length of the World Team, and the overall play of Murray, Labissiere and Simmons in an extremely high-level, fluid, and competitive game.[Read Full Article]
An interview with Duke commit Luke Kennard of the USA Junior National Select Team at the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit.
(Video may not load with Internet Explorer. Use Chrome or Firefox)
Luke Kennard
Height (w/ shoes): 6-5
Height (w/o shoes): 6-4.75
Weight: 187.4
Wingspan: 6-5
Standing Reach: 8-2.5
One of the most skilled players in this group, Kennard's size is not what's made him such a highly sought after recruit. The future Duke guard compares favorably to his predecessor J.J. Redick who measured 6'4.75 in shoes with a 6'3.25 wingspan and a 190-pound frame coming out of college in 2006. Like Redick, Kennard will have to work extra hard defensively to prove that his lack of length and reach won't be a hindrance at the NBA level.
Duke-bound Luke Kennard also did some nice things offensively for the US Team after a strong showing in 5-on-5 play during the team's early afternoon scrimmages. The 6' 5” smooth lefty wasn't completely automatic from the perimeter, but drilled a handful of spot up triples with a hand in his face, sporting a smooth compact release to go along with his excellent basketball instincts.
Mike Schmitz
Strengths
-More than just a shooter.
-Excellent spot up shooter. Good mechanics, quick release. Can shoot on the move as well (coming off of screens).
-Not an explosive athlete but is very smooth.
-Can handle a little bit.
-High IQ on both ends.
-Good passing instincts. Very unselfish.
-Uses both hands around the rim.
-Plays hard.
Weaknesses
-Not the most explosive athlete.
-Inconsistent shooter off the bounce.
-Short arms
-Struggles containing quicker guards
-Low release point on his shot
Outlook Sharp-shooting guard with potential to develop into more of a playmaker due to his above average handle, basketball IQ and passing instincts. Kennard figures to be a contributor at the college level right away due to his shooting ability and effort level. Kennard may not have a ton of NBA potential due to his average physical tools, but expect Kennard to be a solid collegiate player.
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #20, ESPN: #30, Scout: #18, Rivals: #21
Strengths:
-Versatile shooting guard
-Excellent shooter. Reliable with feet set. Can come off screens. Moves off the ball well. Quick release
-Mature, intelligent player. Unselfish. Operates within team concept. Can create for others
-Very good passer
-Solid ball-handler. Can change speeds. Finishes with both hands around the basket
-Good awareness and activity level
-Competitive player. Crashes the glass. Tries on defense
Weaknesses
-Average size for a wing at 6-5
-Short arms (6-4 ½ wingspan)
-Doesn't have great mechanics on pull-up jumper
-Low release point on shot, but very consistent with his stroke
-Could struggle defensively at the next level
Outlook: Shooting guard who does a little bit of everything. Has a very good feel for the game. Looks like an excellent college prospect at the very least.