



Matchup Video: Josh Hart vs Notre Dame by: Corey Porter December 19, 2016 Corey Porter takes a closer look at Villanova wing Josh Hart's performance against previously undefeated Notre Dame.



The 6'5 senior had arguably his best game at the college level on that Sunday afternoon game in Newark broadcasted by CBS, in front of a host of NBA scouts and executives. He finished with a very strong 37 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and just one turnover in 37 minutes, shooting 10-14 from the field and a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line.



Corey Porter is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Josh Hart Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 6"

Weight: 204 lbs.

Birthday: 03/06/1995

21 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Sidwell Friends

Current Team: Villanova , Senior

Positions:

Current: SG,

NBA: SG,

Possible: SG

Quick Stats:

20.1 Pts, 6.6 Rebs, 3.7 Asts





