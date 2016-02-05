|Team: Villanova, Senior
H: 6' 6"
W: 204 lbs
Bday: 03/06/1995
(21 Years Old)
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Pick: 44 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 58 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 7 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 3 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 97
High School: Sidwell Friends
Hometown: Washington, DC
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|215
|6' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2016
|NBA Draft Combine
|6' 4"
|6' 5.5"
|204
|6' 8.5"
|8' 3.5"
|5.8
|29.5
|38.5
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 4.5"
|196
|6' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Kevin Durant Camp
|NA
|6' 4.5"
|196
|6' 7.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Josh Hart
|13
|33.5
|20.5
|7.1
|12.7
|55.8
|5.0
|7.6
|65.7
|2.1
|5.1
|40.9
|4.2
|5.2
|82.1
|1.2
|5.4
|6.5
|3.5
|1.3
|0.2
|1.2
|2.0
Corey Porter takes a closer look at Villanova wing Josh Hart's performance against previously undefeated Notre Dame.
The 6'5 senior had arguably his best game at the college level on that Sunday afternoon game in Newark broadcasted by CBS, in front of a host of NBA scouts and executives. He finished with a very strong 37 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and just one turnover in 37 minutes, shooting 10-14 from the field and a perfect 14-14 from the free throw line.
Corey Porter is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
Jon Giesbrecht continues our coverage of the top NBA prospects in the Big East with a video scouting report of the #3 prospect in the conference, Villanova's Josh Hart.
Top NBA Draft Prospects in the Big East
(#1) Edmond Sumner (Scouting Video)
(#2) Jessie Govan (Scouting Video)
#3, Josh Hart, Senior, Shooting Guard, Villanova
Strengths
Weaknesses
Josh Hart is one of the best two-way shooting guards in college basketball, bringing a strong defensive and rebounding presence with a solid jump-shot, a high basketball IQ and the ability to play multiple positions and roles depending on what's asked of him on any given night. He spaces the floor effectively and is opportunistic with his ability to create his own shot out of pick and roll and isolation situations, where he finishes very well around the basket. Lacking a degree of size and physical tools from a NBA standpoint, a strong NCAA Tournament run will set up Hart nicely going into his senior campaign.[Read Full Article]
Jonathan Givony
Named to the Big East's All-Freshmen team in 2014 after a very strong first season, Josh Hart took another step forward as a sophomore, being named Big East Sixth Man of the Year. Now likely to move into the starting lineup with incumbent wings Dylan Ennis and Darrun Hilliard both out of the picture, Hart will look to take the next step on a talented Villanova team vying for their (and his) third straight Big East championship.