



Matchup Video: Justin Jackson vs Kentucky by: Ryan Thomson December 26, 2016 Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at North Carolina small forward Justin Jackson's performance against Kentucky.



The 6'8 junior had arguably his best game at the college level, finishing with a very strong 34 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 36 minutes, shooting 10-17 from the field and 10-15 from the free throw line.



Jackson is shooting 37% from beyond the arc on the season, correcting one of his biggest impediments preventing his NBA draft stock from taking off his first two seasons in college, where he shot just 29% for 3.



His numbers are up across the board on the year in fact, as he's posting a career high 21 points per-40 on the season, while his rebounding, 2P%, free throw attempts, free throw percentage and PER have all improved.



While North Carolina lost this game 103-100, the fact that Jackson was able to step up and have perhaps the best performance of his college career against this type of competition certainly bodes well for his prospects.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to coachrthomson@gmail.com .







Justin Jackson Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 8"

Weight: 193 lbs.

Birthday: 03/28/1995

21 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Homeschool Christian

Current Team: North Carolina , Junior

Positions:

Current: SF,

NBA: SF,

Possible: SF

Quick Stats:

17.1 Pts, 4.9 Rebs, 2.9 Asts





