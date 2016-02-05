



Matchup Video: Robert Williams vs Arizona by: Mike Schmitz December 20, 2016 Mike Schmitz analyzes Robert Williams' performance against Arizona, from an NBA perspective. What did we learn on both ends of the floor?



Williams has been able to impact the game on both ends of the floor for Texas A&M with his extraordinary length, budding post game, rim protection timing, off-ball cutting, finishing, mid-range jumper, and defensive versatility.



While he was not particularly heralded coming out of high school, he's already established himself as one of the most talented long-term big men prospects in college basketball, even if he still has a ways to go in a number of different areas.



As the video outlines from the Arizona game, Williams often plays too fast, isn't physical enough on either end of the floor, is not a great defensive rebounder, and is very much living off his elite physical tools at the college level to bail out his lack of awareness, polish and experience.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to Mike.Schmitz2@gmail.com .





