



Matchup Video: T.J. Leaf vs Kentucky by: Ryan Thomson December 19, 2016 Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at UCLA power forward T.J. Leaf's outstanding performance against then-undefeated Kentucky, to see what we can learn from an NBA perspective.



The ultra-productive freshman matched up with a variety of different types of players, leading to some very strong moments, as well as showing plenty of areas he still has to improve on, on both ends of the floor. He finished the game with 17 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 turnovers in 32 minutes, shooting 7/12 from the floor.



Kentucky ended up losing this game on their home floor, giving up 97 points to UCLA, the most ever by a John Calipari coached team.



A horde of NBA scouts and executives were present in Lexington, as this was an ideal evaluation setting for talent evaluators to observe at least a half dozen future first round picks.



Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

T.J. Leaf Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 10"

Weight: 220 lbs.

Birthday: 04/30/1997

19 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Foothills Christian

Current Team: UCLA , Freshman

Positions:

Current: PF,

NBA: PF,

Possible: PF

Quick Stats:

17.5 Pts, 9.2 Rebs, 2.8 Asts





