



Matchup Video: Tyler Lydon vs Georgetown by: Ryan Thomson December 23, 2016 Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at Syracuse power forward Tyler Lydon's performance against Georgetown.



The 6'9 sophomore had arguably his best game at the college level, finishing with a very strong 29 points and 9 rebounds in 36 minutes, shooting 12-13 from the field and two of five from the free throw line.



He's been off to a slow start offensively in what was projected to be a breakout season after a very promising freshman campaign. With that said, he's still shooting 41% for 3 on the season, and made three 3-pointers in this particular contest, as he has terrific footwork and shooting mechanics for a player his size.



Lydon was a lot more aggressive in this game than he's been most of the season. His passive play has been frustrating at times to watch, so it was good to see him be more aggressive for a Syracuse team that lacks much in the way of ball-handling, perimeter shooting, and overall talent this season.



Lydon showed off his playmaking skills, post-game, off-ball movement, and all-around feel for the game. He needs to continue to improve his toughness defensively and on the glass.



Unfortunately Syracuse lost this home game at the Carrier Dome 78-71.



Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to coachrthomson@gmail.com .







Tyler Lydon Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 10"

Weight: 205 lbs.

Birthday: 04/09/1996

20 Years Old

Teams:

High School: New Hampton

Current Team: Syracuse , Sophomore

Positions:

Current: SF/PF,

NBA: SF/PF,

Possible: SF/PF

Quick Stats:

12.2 Pts, 7.5 Rebs, 1.9 Asts





