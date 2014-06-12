Tyler Lydon
Team: Syracuse, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 10"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 04/09/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: SF/PF
NBA:   SF/PF
Possible: SF/PF
Pick: 17 in 2017 Mock Draft
Rank 17 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 3 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 6 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 71
 High School: New Hampton
Hometown: Hudson, NY

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014USA Basketball6' 8.75"NA1946' 11.75"NANANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA6' 9.5"1926' 10.5"NANANANA
2013Nike Elite 1006' 8"NA1816' 10"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAATyler Lydon1331.312.84.39.247.12.55.249.31.84.044.22.43.372.12.15.67.72.00.90.91.51.9
Matchup Video: Tyler Lydon vs Georgetown
December 23, 2016

Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at Syracuse power forward Tyler Lydon's performance against Georgetown.

The 6'9 sophomore had arguably his best game at the college level, finishing with a very strong 29 points and 9 rebounds in 36 minutes, shooting 12-13 from the field and two of five from the free throw line.

He's been off to a slow start offensively in what was projected to be a breakout season after a very promising freshman campaign. With that said, he's still shooting 41% for 3 on the season, and made three 3-pointers in this particular contest, as he has terrific footwork and shooting mechanics for a player his size.

Lydon was a lot more aggressive in this game than he's been most of the season. His passive play has been frustrating at times to watch, so it was good to see him be more aggressive for a Syracuse team that lacks much in the way of ball-handling, perimeter shooting, and overall talent this season.

Lydon showed off his playmaking skills, post-game, off-ball movement, and all-around feel for the game. He needs to continue to improve his toughness defensively and on the glass.

Unfortunately Syracuse lost this home game at the Carrier Dome 78-71.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video


Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
Top NBA Prospects in the ACC, Part Six: Tyler Lydon Scouting Video
October 24, 2016

Mike Schmitz continues our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the ACC with a video scouting report of the #6 prospect in the conference, Syracuse's Tyler Lydon.

Strengths:


Weaknesses:


Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

[Read Full Article]
NCAA Tournament NBA Draft Prospect TV Schedule: Friday
March 17, 2016

Tyler Lydon is likely the best long-term prospect of the bunch. At 6'10, he brings a rare combination of fluid athleticism, 3-point shooting, and timing as a shot-blocker. He's a major sleeper NBA prospect for future drafts.

[Read Full Article]
2014 FIBA U18 Americas Championship: US Scouting Reports
June 25, 2014

Jonathan Givony

Strengths
-Has a nice frame that should fill out in time. Big shoulders
-Good wingspan
-Solid athlete. Fluid and mobile
-Decent skill-level on the perimeter
-Very nice shooting stroke. Can make catch and shoot 3-pointers when left open
-Can create off the dribble a bit in straight line
-Rotates for blocks
-Crashes offensive glass. Competitive guy
-Intelligent player. Plays within himself

Weaknesses
-Still filling out physically. Lack of strength affects him in every facet of the game
-Cannot utilize his size inside the paint
-Struggles to finish around the basket
-Poor defensive rebounder
-Lacks a degree of toughness
-Little bit upright on perimeter defensively

Outlook Stretch four with a nice skill-level. Still raw in many facets of the game but shows a solid framework to improve as he gets stronger and matures. Was not particularly productive in this year's EYBL. May be better suited in more structured settings playing alongside other good players. Plays a coveted position in today's basketball. Looks likely to outplay his current recruiting ranking.

[Read Full Article]
