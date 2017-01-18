|
Matchup Video: Wesley Iwundu vs Kansas
|by: Ryan Thomson
|January 18, 2017
|Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at Kansas State forward Wesley Iwundu's performance against Kansas.
Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
|Wesley Iwundu
|Full Profile | Player Stats
|Physicals
Height: 6' 7"
Weight: 205 lbs.
Birthday: 12/20/1994
22 Years Old
Teams:
High School: Westfield
Current Team: Kansas St , Senior
Positions:
Current: F,
NBA: ,
Possible:
Quick Stats:
12.1 Pts, 5.1 Rebs, 3.4 Asts