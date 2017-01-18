 


Matchup Video: Wesley Iwundu vs Kansas
by: Ryan Thomson
January 18, 2017
Ryan Thomson takes a closer look at Kansas State forward Wesley Iwundu's performance against Kansas.



Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.
 

Feedback for this article may be sent to coachrthomson@gmail.com .

 

