



Shake Milton vs UConn and Houston by: Ryan Thomson January 26, 2017 Ryan Thomson breaks down Shake Milton's strong two-game stretch vs UConn and Houston.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Milton is in the midst of a highly inconsistent sophomore season that has seen his production fluctuate wildly from game to game, even regardless of the level of competition of the opponents he's faced.



He's having a strong January, though, scoring 69 points in his last 3 games on 24/44 shooting, with 16 rebounds, 15 assists and 4 steals alongside just 2 turnovers against the likes of Uconn, Houston and UCF.



On the season, Milton is shooting 41% from beyond the 3-point line on 5.4 attempts per game and 84% from the 3-point line, but is also converting just 43% of his 2-point attempts. He's been very efficient, but has struggled to step into more of a go-to role as a sophomore, which NBA scouts likely want to see him do at the college level before he's ready to make the jump.



SMU has rebounded from a slow start and has won 14 of their last 15 games, and are now 8-1 in the AAC with a narrow road loss to top-shelf Cincinnati being their lone blemish. They have broken the KenPom Top-25 and should earn a solid NCAA Tournament seeding.



Ryan Thomson is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his DraftExpress Video Archive. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

Feedback for this article may be sent to coachrthomson@gmail.com .







Shake Milton Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 5"

Weight: 195 lbs.

Birthday: 09/26/1996

20 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Owasso

Current Team: SMU , Sophomore

Positions:

Current: PG,

NBA: PG,

Possible: PG

Quick Stats:

13.5 Pts, 4.3 Rebs, 4.3 Asts





