Shake Milton
Team: SMU, Sophomore
H: 6' 5"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 09/26/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 42 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 6 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 1 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 84
 High School: Owasso
Hometown: Owasso, OK

Predraft Measurements
2016Nike Basketball AcademyNA6' 7"2056' 11.5"NANANANA
2016/17NCAAShake Milton1433.911.83.99.341.51.94.145.62.05.238.42.12.487.90.23.43.63.91.40.31.81.5
Top NBA Prospects In the Rest, Part One: Shake Milton Scouting Video
November 5, 2016

Mike Schmitz kicks off our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the rest of the NCAA, with a video scouting report of the #1 prospect outside the power six conferences, SMU's Shake Milton.

Mike Schmitz is the video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out the DraftExpress Video section. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us.

