|Team: SMU, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 195 lbs
Bday: 09/26/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 42 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank 6 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 1 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 84
|
High School: Owasso
Hometown: Owasso, OK
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 7"
|205
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|189
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|189
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Nike Basketball Academy
|NA
|6' 7"
|205
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|189
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|6' 5"
|189
|6' 11.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Shake Milton
|14
|33.9
|11.8
|3.9
|9.3
|41.5
|1.9
|4.1
|45.6
|2.0
|5.2
|38.4
|2.1
|2.4
|87.9
|0.2
|3.4
|3.6
|3.9
|1.4
|0.3
|1.8
|1.5
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Shake Milton
|14
|33.9
|11.8
|3.9
|9.3
|41.5
|1.9
|4.1
|45.6
|2.0
|5.2
|38.4
|2.1
|2.4
|87.9
|0.2
|3.4
|3.6
|3.9
|1.4
|0.3
|1.8
|1.5
|
Donovan Mitchell
|
Mikal Bridges
|
Shake Milton
|
Frank Jackson
|
Arnoldas Kulboka
Mike Schmitz kicks off our coverage of the top NBA draft prospects in the rest of the NCAA, with a video scouting report of the #1 prospect outside the power six conferences, SMU's Shake Milton.