



The Pro Perspective - Okaro White by: Jeremy Bauman, Matt McGann January 26, 2017 Okaro White, who went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft after four seasons at Florida State, was signed to a 10-day contract by the Miami Heat on January 17th. He has taken a circuitous route to get to Miami, having played in Italy (Virtus Bologna) and Greece (Aris) from 2014-16.



The Miami Heat invited White to training camp and kept a close eye on him as he posted per-40 minute stats of 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 23 games with their D-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. When injuries stuck, the Heat didn't hesitate to call up White and threw him straight into the fire to see how he would handle himself at the NBA level.



White has played 16.5 minutes per game while appearing in four of five Heat games since he was called up. Last night, he hit the go-ahead three-pointer from the right corner with 58 seconds left in a 109-106 road win for Miami against the Brooklyn Nets. He played an NBA career-high 27 minutes in the win and has given the Heat (as well as the rest of the NBA) plenty to think about just as his 10-day contract expires.



White talked to us about the route he's taken from Florida State, to Europe, to Miami Heat training camp and now to playing in actual games, discussing what he's worked to improve on in his time overseas, with a specific emphasis on his shooting.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Okaro White Full Profile | Player Stats

Physicals

Height: 6' 8"

Weight: 180 lbs.

Birthday: 09/13/1992

24 Years Old

Teams:

High School: Clearwater

Previous Team: Heat , PRO

Drafted: Undrafted in Draft

Positions:

Current: SF/PF,

NBA: SF/PF,

Possible: SF/PF

Quick Stats:

18.4 Pts, 8.7 Rebs, 1.7 Asts





