FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Point Guards

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has good size. Listed at 6-3 by Real Madrid.

-Possesses nice quickness and the ability to operate at different speeds

-Terrific ball-handler. Can drive left or right. Has excellent footwork and pace

-Outstanding on the pick and roll

-Very flashy passer. Extremely creative and unselfish with the way he gets others involved. Always surveying the floor.

-7.9 assists per-40 at the U18s.

-Shows some touch on his floaters

-Plays with confidence and swagger

-Competitive defensively. Gets in a stance. Moves feet. Good lateral quickness.

-Gets in passing lanes consistently thanks to his terrific anticipation skills (3.2 steals per-40 at U18s, 2.5 in ANGT)



Weaknesses:

-Very light frame. Listed at 156 pounds by Real Madrid

-Not a prolific scorer. Doesn't even really look at the basket. 11 points per-40 on poor percentages (48% TS%)

-Struggles to make jump-shots consistently. Career 8/37 (22%) 3-point shooter in the 625 minutes of game action we have logged. 62% free throw shooter

-Sports a long and deliberate stroke

-Settles for floaters around the rim instead of going strong into contact. Needs to get much stronger.

-Narrow frame and average length limits his potential defensively long-term.

-Tends to gamble in passing lanes and lose his focus at times. Struggles to get through screens defensively at times



Outlook: True floor general with an outstanding knack for creating for teammates. Playing for Real Madrid's junior teams since the age of 13. Team won the Euroleague ANGT championship this past spring. Will need to improve his scoring ability to reach his full potential and play at the highest levels of basketball.