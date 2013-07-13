|Team: Seton Hall, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 8"
W: 215 lbs
Bday: 11/20/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 43 in NCAA Juniors
RSCI: 45
|
High School: Redemption Christian
Hometown: Bajos de Haina, NY
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 9"
|216
|6' 10.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Big Man Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 9"
|216
|6' 10.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Angel Delgado
|13
|29.4
|14.3
|5.6
|10.2
|54.9
|5.6
|10.2
|54.9
|0.0
|0.0
|3.1
|6.2
|50.0
|4.2
|7.5
|11.6
|1.6
|0.5
|0.2
|2.5
|2.8
Derek Bodner
Talent evaluators are frequently looking for an “NBA skill”, something that they can feel confident will translate to the next level and allow the rest of a prospect's game to develop over time. Some prospects do not have such a skill when they arrive on a college campus and require growth, both in terms of their physical profile and skill level, to develop one such skill.
Angel Delgado is not such a prospect.
Delgado, a 6'9” big man with a chiseled frame, was a dominant rebounder from the day he arrived at Seton Hall. Delgado collected 9.8 rebounds per game in just over 28 minutes per night last season for the Pirates, making his presence felt on the glass on a nightly basis.
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #46, ESPN: #63, Scout: #61, Rivals: #54
Committed to Seton Hall
Strengths:
-Great body. Chiseled frame. Big hands
-One of the best rebounders in all of high school basketball. Led the EYBL in every rebounding category, averaging a ridiculous 18.2 boards per-40 minutes pace adjusted
-Goes after glass on every possession. Shows terrific instincts and anticipation skills to go along with an excellent motor
-Runs floor. Extremely active. Plays hard
-Good potential defensively. Blocks shots
Weaknesses:
-Has functional athleticism but is not an above the rim high-flying athlete
-More of an undersized center than a real 4/5
-Limited offensive player in the half-court
-Shot a horrid 32% from the free throw line (29/90) in 23 Nike EYBL games
-Very ugly shooting mechanics
-No real post game
-Lacks significant experience
-Basketball IQ is average
Outlook: Strong, active big man who cleans the glass with the best of them. Has one unique skill he can really hang his hat on, but must develop the rest of his game now. How will he fare when he can't simply bully less physically mature players around like he does at the high school level?