

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 USA Basketball NA 6' 0.5" 195 6' 4" 8' 0.25" NA NA NA 2015 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 2" 194 6' 4" NA NA NA NA 2014 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 2" 173 6' 5" NA NA NA NA 2014 Nike Elite 100 6' 0" NA 177 6' 4" NA NA NA NA 2013 Nike Elite 100 6' 0" NA 165 6' 2" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Cassius Winston 14 20.6 7.1 2.6 5.8 44.4 1.9 3.9 49.1 0.6 1.9 34.6 1.4 2.0 67.9 0.2 1.8 2.0 6.0 0.9 0.1 2.4 1.9

USA Basketball U18 Training Camp Scouting Reports: Point Guards June 17, 2016 Cassius Winston, 6-2 PG, U Detroit Jesuit, MI, 2016 Class, Michigan State



Strengths

-Adequate size for a college point guard at 6' 2”. Strong 194-pound frame. Big chest allows him to body up on defense and take hits around the rim.

-Creative point guard who makes a concerted effort to get his teammates involved. Likes to move the ball.

-Advanced ball handler. Uses hang dribbles, combo moves and head fakes to get into the paint to score or distribute. Nice blend of scoring and playmaking – 23.3 points and 7.7 assists per 40 minutes pace adjusted in 19 games in our database (2015 Nike EYBL, Nike Global Challenge and Jordan Brand All-American).

-Ball-handling skills help make up for his lack of elite burst.

-Very comfortable operating out of ball screens. Can hit the roll man or the opposite wing. Uses both sides of the floor. Plays with good pace.

-Can drive and dish or kick to shooters. Above average court vision.

-Soft touch on his floater. Fairly crafty around the rim.

-Capable shooter, especially off the catch. Gets good rotation. 39.7% from 3-point range on 78 attempts and 81.0 free throw percentage on 63 attempts based on stats from 2015 Nike EYBL, Nike Global Challenge and Jordan Brand All-American.

-Calm and confident demeanor.



Weaknesses

-Average tools for an NBA prospect – 6' 2” with a 6' 4” wingspan. Strong, but frame leaves much to be desired. Could stand to tone up his body to maximize his tools.

-Not a great athlete. Relies on change of speeds and deception to get by his man. Not all that explosive around the rim.

-Capable shooter but has a fairly slow and low release. Best when he's set with time and space. Can become a more dynamic pull up shooter.

-Has some craft around the rim – floaters, strong fame – but will have to rely on skill as the level of competition, size and athleticism continues to elevate.

-A bit turnover prone – 4.5 per 40 pace adjusted in our database. Plays somewhat of a streetball style at times that leads to high-risk plays.

-Defensive potential is limited by his average tools. Opens up in his stance. Could be peskier as an on ball defender.

-Long-term upside may be limited by his less than stellar physical tools.



Outlook Winston, a Detroit native who will be playing at Michigan State in the fall, impressed with his creativity and playmaking ability. Using an advanced handle and sharp court vision, Winston created open looks for his teammates with regularity, a trend that should continue under head coach Tom Izzo. Winston isn't a readymade NBA prospect at the moment because of some of his physical limitations, but he has a solid foundational skill set, and should be able to play a role during his freshman season. Expect Winston to carve out a productive career with the Spartans that could warrant NBA consideration by the time he's all done in East Lansing. [Read Full Article]

Nike Global Challenge Scouting Reports: Point Guards July 21, 2015 Cassius Winston, 6-2, PG, Detroit, 2016 High School Class



Analysis



Behind a 21-point, nine-assist effort in the third place game, Detroit-native Cassius Winston led the Nike Global Challenge in assists per 40 minutes (11.09) and Pure Point Rating (9.42). He showcased excellent vision, creativity and timing as a passer to go along with his ability to play at different speeds. The 6' 2” lead guard can play pick and roll, distribute on the move, and really push tempo in transition.



Winston didn't quite have elite burst as he's playing at a heavier weight than he has in the past (weighed in at 194 at 2015 Nike Skills Academy after weighing 173 the year before) but he's still fairly shifty and was able to get into the lane and use his strength to finish through contact – 59.3% inside the arc. Winston still has room to improve as an outside shooter as he shoots a bit of a push shot with a low release point, but he displays nice touch despite the less than stellar shooting mechanics. There's no doubt that Cassius Winston helped himself with his impressive playmaking and finishing ability in front of a handful of big-time college coaches. [Read Full Article]

