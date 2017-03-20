@DraftExpress

Menu
Chandler Hutchison
Boise St
Junior
Profile
Player Stats
Career
Game Logs
Awards
Rank:
87 in
Top 100 Prospects
RCSI:
106 (
2014
)
Height:
6'7" (201 cm)
Weight:
193 lbs (88 kg)
Age:
21.1
Position:
SG
Jerseys:
#15
High School:
Mission Viejo High School (California)
Hometown:
Mission Viejo, CA
College:
Boise St
Current Team:
Boise St
Win - Loss:
19 - 12
Basic Per Game Stats
Season
GP
Min
Pts
2pt
3pt
FT
Rebounds
Ast
Stl
Blk
TO
PF
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
2016/17
31
31.9
17.2
5.6
11.0
51.0%
0.8
2.2
35.8%
3.7
5.5
67.1%
1.2
6.5
7.7
2.6
1.2
0.2
2.6
2.8
Statistical splits
Shooting splits
Comments
Latest results
03/20/2017
56 - 71
at
Illinois
03/14/2017
73 - 68
at
Utah
03/09/2017
68 - 87
vs
San Diego St
03/04/2017
98 - 70
at
Air Force
2017 Mock Draft
1
Markelle Fultz
PG
Profile
|
Videos
|
Stats
2
Lonzo Ball
PG
Profile
|
Videos
|
Stats
3
Josh Jackson
SF
Profile
|
Videos
|
Stats
4
Jayson Tatum
SF
Profile
|
Videos
|
Stats
5
De'Aaron Fox
PG
Profile
|
Videos
|
Stats
Full Mock Draft
Comments