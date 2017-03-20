@DraftExpress

Menu
Boise St

Chandler Hutchison

Boise St Junior
Rank: 87 in Top 100 Prospects
RCSI: 106 (2014)
Height: 6'7" (201 cm)
Weight: 193 lbs (88 kg)
Age: 21.1
Position: SG
Jerseys: #15
High School: Mission Viejo High School (California)
Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA
College: Boise St
Current Team: Boise St
Win - Loss: 19 - 12

Basic Per Game Stats

Season GP Min Pts 2pt 3pt FT Rebounds Ast Stl Blk TO PF
M A % M A % M A % Off Def Tot
2016/17 31 31.9 17.2 5.6 11.0 51.0% 0.8 2.2 35.8% 3.7 5.5 67.1% 1.2 6.5 7.7 2.6 1.2 0.2 2.6 2.8

Latest results

03/20/2017 56 - 71 at Illinois Illinois
03/14/2017 73 - 68 at Utah Utah
03/09/2017 68 - 87 vs San Diego St San Diego St
03/04/2017 98 - 70 at Air Force Air Force

2017 Mock Draft

