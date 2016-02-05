Corey Johnson
Team: Harvard, Sophomore
H: 6' 5"
W: 198 lbs
Bday: 04/19/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 47 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 18 in Non-Power Conferences
 High School: Vermont Academy
Hometown: Ottawa, ON

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Biosteel All-Canadian Game6' 4"NA1986' 11"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Biosteel All-Canadian Game6' 4"NA1986' 11"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAACorey Johnson823.18.52.85.946.80.30.640.02.55.347.60.50.680.00.11.61.80.50.80.31.31.8
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAACorey Johnson823.18.52.85.946.80.30.640.02.55.347.60.50.680.00.11.61.80.50.80.31.31.8

Corey Johnson 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Interview
July 9, 2015

An interview with Canadian shooting guard Corey Johnson at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards
July 7, 2015

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Not extremely tall at 6-5, but has a very long 6-11 wingspan and a frame that is continuing to fill out.
-Arguably the best shooter at the tournament. Picture perfect shooting mechanics
-Automatic with feet set. Deep range. Hits shots with a man in his face.
-Runs to the corners in transition and is a huge threat in the early offense
-Makes extra pass. Plays within himself. Rarely turns ball over. High basketball IQ
-Length gives him a chance to be a solid defender when combined with his competitiveness and smarts

Weaknesses:
-Somewhat one dimensional. Was taken out of games by aggressive defenders looking to deny his jumper
-Needs to improve his ability to come off screens
-Needs to improve his ability to make shots off the dribble
-Ball-handling skills are rudimentary
-Poor finisher around the basket. Lacks great strength and explosiveness. Doesn't create contact inside the paint and get to the free throw line
-Gets blown by off the dribble a little too often defensively. Can continue to improve here
-Like many Canadians, going into high school a year older than most US-born collegiate freshmen.

Outlook: High level shooter with good size, length, feel and competitiveness. A huge steal for Harvard. Went to a small high school in Ottawa and was off the radar screen of better colleges seemingly (even though we liked him quite a bit at the FIBA U18s last summer and wrote as much). Needs to continue to improve his all-around polish, but has all the tools to do so and plays a role that is extremely coveted in today's NBA.

2014 FIBA U18 Americas Championship: World Scouting Reports
June 26, 2014

Mike Schmitz

Strengths
-Very good size, length and frame for a shooting guard.
-Can really shoot it. Excellent mechanics. Smooth release. Best spotting up and coming off of screens but is capable off the bounce.
-Good on ball defender. Works hard. Solid lateral quickness. Can get over screens.
-Good awareness and instincts off the ball. Understands positioning and where to be.
-Does a little bit of everything. Potential to be more than just a shooter. Solid passing instincts. Passes ahead in transition.

Weaknesses
-Smooth athlete but lacks explosiveness.
-Struggles with anything inside the arc. Very low 2P%.
-Average ball handler. Not a liability but doesn't have much shake with the ball.
-Struggles finishing through contact and over length.
-Plays hard overall but loses focus at times.
-Needs to get stronger.

Outlook Johnson isn't the most flashy player but he has a chance to be a really solid college player because of his size and shooting ability at the shooting guard position. There aren't a ton of 6-5 two-guards who can both shoot it and defend. Johnson also has potential to become more than just a shooter given his smarts and potential as a passer. For Johnson to improve his NBA prospects he'll need to become a better ball handler and shot-creator as well as improve his body.

