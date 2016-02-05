|Team: Harvard, Sophomore
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 198 lbs
Bday: 04/19/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 47 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 18 in Non-Power Conferences
|
High School: Vermont Academy
Hometown: Ottawa, ON
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Biosteel All-Canadian Game
|6' 4"
|NA
|198
|6' 11"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Corey Johnson
|8
|23.1
|8.5
|2.8
|5.9
|46.8
|0.3
|0.6
|40.0
|2.5
|5.3
|47.6
|0.5
|0.6
|80.0
|0.1
|1.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|1.3
|1.8
|
An interview with Canadian shooting guard Corey Johnson at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete.
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Not extremely tall at 6-5, but has a very long 6-11 wingspan and a frame that is continuing to fill out.
-Arguably the best shooter at the tournament. Picture perfect shooting mechanics
-Automatic with feet set. Deep range. Hits shots with a man in his face.
-Runs to the corners in transition and is a huge threat in the early offense
-Makes extra pass. Plays within himself. Rarely turns ball over. High basketball IQ
-Length gives him a chance to be a solid defender when combined with his competitiveness and smarts
Weaknesses:
-Somewhat one dimensional. Was taken out of games by aggressive defenders looking to deny his jumper
-Needs to improve his ability to come off screens
-Needs to improve his ability to make shots off the dribble
-Ball-handling skills are rudimentary
-Poor finisher around the basket. Lacks great strength and explosiveness. Doesn't create contact inside the paint and get to the free throw line
-Gets blown by off the dribble a little too often defensively. Can continue to improve here
-Like many Canadians, going into high school a year older than most US-born collegiate freshmen.
Outlook: High level shooter with good size, length, feel and competitiveness. A huge steal for Harvard. Went to a small high school in Ottawa and was off the radar screen of better colleges seemingly (even though we liked him quite a bit at the FIBA U18s last summer and wrote as much). Needs to continue to improve his all-around polish, but has all the tools to do so and plays a role that is extremely coveted in today's NBA.
Mike Schmitz
Strengths
-Very good size, length and frame for a shooting guard.
-Can really shoot it. Excellent mechanics. Smooth release. Best spotting up and coming off of screens but is capable off the bounce.
-Good on ball defender. Works hard. Solid lateral quickness. Can get over screens.
-Good awareness and instincts off the ball. Understands positioning and where to be.
-Does a little bit of everything. Potential to be more than just a shooter. Solid passing instincts. Passes ahead in transition.
Weaknesses
-Smooth athlete but lacks explosiveness.
-Struggles with anything inside the arc. Very low 2P%.
-Average ball handler. Not a liability but doesn't have much shake with the ball.
-Struggles finishing through contact and over length.
-Plays hard overall but loses focus at times.
-Needs to get stronger.
Outlook Johnson isn't the most flashy player but he has a chance to be a really solid college player because of his size and shooting ability at the shooting guard position. There aren't a ton of 6-5 two-guards who can both shoot it and defend. Johnson also has potential to become more than just a shooter given his smarts and potential as a passer. For Johnson to improve his NBA prospects he'll need to become a better ball handler and shot-creator as well as improve his body.