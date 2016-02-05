Corey Johnson 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Interview July 9, 2015 An interview with Canadian shooting guard Corey Johnson at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Crete. -Ivica Zubac Interview

2015 FIBA U19 World Championship Scouting Reports: Shooting Guards July 7, 2015 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Not extremely tall at 6-5, but has a very long 6-11 wingspan and a frame that is continuing to fill out.

-Arguably the best shooter at the tournament. Picture perfect shooting mechanics

-Automatic with feet set. Deep range. Hits shots with a man in his face.

-Runs to the corners in transition and is a huge threat in the early offense

-Makes extra pass. Plays within himself. Rarely turns ball over. High basketball IQ

-Length gives him a chance to be a solid defender when combined with his competitiveness and smarts



Weaknesses:

-Somewhat one dimensional. Was taken out of games by aggressive defenders looking to deny his jumper

-Needs to improve his ability to come off screens

-Needs to improve his ability to make shots off the dribble

-Ball-handling skills are rudimentary

-Poor finisher around the basket. Lacks great strength and explosiveness. Doesn't create contact inside the paint and get to the free throw line

-Gets blown by off the dribble a little too often defensively. Can continue to improve here

-Like many Canadians, going into high school a year older than most US-born collegiate freshmen.



Outlook: High level shooter with good size, length, feel and competitiveness. A huge steal for Harvard. Went to a small high school in Ottawa and was off the radar screen of better colleges seemingly (even though we liked him quite a bit at the FIBA U18s last summer and wrote as much). Needs to continue to improve his all-around polish, but has all the tools to do so and plays a role that is extremely coveted in today's NBA.

2014 FIBA U18 Americas Championship: World Scouting Reports June 26, 2014 Mike Schmitz



Strengths

-Very good size, length and frame for a shooting guard.

-Can really shoot it. Excellent mechanics. Smooth release. Best spotting up and coming off of screens but is capable off the bounce.

-Good on ball defender. Works hard. Solid lateral quickness. Can get over screens.

-Good awareness and instincts off the ball. Understands positioning and where to be.

-Does a little bit of everything. Potential to be more than just a shooter. Solid passing instincts. Passes ahead in transition.



Weaknesses

-Smooth athlete but lacks explosiveness.

-Struggles with anything inside the arc. Very low 2P%.

-Average ball handler. Not a liability but doesn't have much shake with the ball.

-Struggles finishing through contact and over length.

-Plays hard overall but loses focus at times.

-Needs to get stronger.



Outlook Johnson isn't the most flashy player but he has a chance to be a really solid college player because of his size and shooting ability at the shooting guard position. There aren't a ton of 6-5 two-guards who can both shoot it and defend. Johnson also has potential to become more than just a shooter given his smarts and potential as a passer. For Johnson to improve his NBA prospects he'll need to become a better ball handler and shot-creator as well as improve his body.


