Craig Victor
Team: LSU, Junior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 9"
W: 218 lbs
Bday: 02/27/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 33 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 37
 High School: St. Augustine
Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Official College TeamNANANANA8' 10"11.5NANA
2013Big Man Skills AcadNA6' 8.5"2186' 9"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Official College TeamNANANANA8' 10"11.5NANA
2013Big Man Skills AcadNA6' 8.5"2186' 9"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAACraig Victor825.310.54.09.940.54.09.641.60.00.30.02.53.866.72.94.87.61.01.30.61.52.8
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAACraig Victor825.310.54.09.940.54.09.641.60.00.30.02.53.866.72.94.87.61.01.30.61.52.8

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 
High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Two- the Big Men
September 4, 2013

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #47, ESPN: #31, Scout: #14, Rivals: #21
Committed to Arizona

Strengths:
-Fundamentally sound power forward who is very effective in the mid to high post
-Smart, team oriented player
-Good passer
-Has very good footwork
-Uses shot-fakes to create driving angles
-Can create facing the basket off one or two dribbles with right hand
-Very competitive player
-Contributes on the offensive glass
-Good shooting mechanics. Very effective from the mid-range area
-Soft touch from the perimeter and around the basket
-Puts a solid effort in defensively

Weaknesses:
-Undersized power forward without a great frame
-Not a great athlete. Quick jumper, but plays below the rim
-Needs to get stronger.
-Should continue to expand the range on his jump-shot
-Ball-handling skills in the half-court are improvable
-Left hand needs work
-No real post game

Outlook: Unique power forward. Has an old school style of play. Very cerebral. Not the most athletic or skilled player around, but finds a way to be effective. Will need to continue to round out his skill-level long term, but shows intriguing versatility already.

[Read Full Article]
Craig Victor Video Interview
August 19, 2013

[Read Full Article]
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: Other young guys I've liked from this 2014 Blue team: Isaiah Whitehead (very versatile guard) and Craig Victor (tough, athletic forward)
2012-08-06 08:22:48
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.