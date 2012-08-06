

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 Official College Team NA NA NA NA 8' 10" 11.5 NA NA 2013 Big Man Skills Acad NA 6' 8.5" 218 6' 9" NA NA NA NA Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 Official College Team NA NA NA NA 8' 10" 11.5 NA NA 2013 Big Man Skills Acad NA 6' 8.5" 218 6' 9" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Craig Victor 8 25.3 10.5 4.0 9.9 40.5 4.0 9.6 41.6 0.0 0.3 0.0 2.5 3.8 66.7 2.9 4.8 7.6 1.0 1.3 0.6 1.5 2.8 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Craig Victor 8 25.3 10.5 4.0 9.9 40.5 4.0 9.6 41.6 0.0 0.3 0.0 2.5 3.8 66.7 2.9 4.8 7.6 1.0 1.3 0.6 1.5 2.8

Player Page | Player Stats | Related Articles | Add to My Draft Express

High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Two- the Big Men September 4, 2013 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #47, ESPN: #31, Scout: #14, Rivals: #21

Committed to Arizona



Strengths:

-Fundamentally sound power forward who is very effective in the mid to high post

-Smart, team oriented player

-Good passer

-Has very good footwork

-Uses shot-fakes to create driving angles

-Can create facing the basket off one or two dribbles with right hand

-Very competitive player

-Contributes on the offensive glass

-Good shooting mechanics. Very effective from the mid-range area

-Soft touch from the perimeter and around the basket

-Puts a solid effort in defensively



Weaknesses:

-Undersized power forward without a great frame

-Not a great athlete. Quick jumper, but plays below the rim

-Needs to get stronger.

-Should continue to expand the range on his jump-shot

-Ball-handling skills in the half-court are improvable

-Left hand needs work

-No real post game



Outlook: Unique power forward. Has an old school style of play. Very cerebral. Not the most athletic or skilled player around, but finds a way to be effective. Will need to continue to round out his skill-level long term, but shows intriguing versatility already. [Read Full Article]

Craig Victor Video Interview August 19, 2013 [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets DraftExpress: Other young guys I've liked from this 2014 Blue team: Isaiah Whitehead (very versatile guard) and Craig Victor (tough, athletic forward)

2012-08-06 08:22:48