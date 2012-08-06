|Team: LSU, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 9"
W: 218 lbs
Bday: 02/27/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 33 in Top SEC Prospects
RSCI: 37
|
High School: St. Augustine
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Official College Team
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|8' 10"
|11.5
|NA
|NA
|2013
|Big Man Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 8.5"
|218
|6' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Craig Victor
|8
|25.3
|10.5
|4.0
|9.9
|40.5
|4.0
|9.6
|41.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|2.5
|3.8
|66.7
|2.9
|4.8
|7.6
|1.0
|1.3
|0.6
|1.5
|2.8
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #47, ESPN: #31, Scout: #14, Rivals: #21
Committed to Arizona
Strengths:
-Fundamentally sound power forward who is very effective in the mid to high post
-Smart, team oriented player
-Good passer
-Has very good footwork
-Uses shot-fakes to create driving angles
-Can create facing the basket off one or two dribbles with right hand
-Very competitive player
-Contributes on the offensive glass
-Good shooting mechanics. Very effective from the mid-range area
-Soft touch from the perimeter and around the basket
-Puts a solid effort in defensively
Weaknesses:
-Undersized power forward without a great frame
-Not a great athlete. Quick jumper, but plays below the rim
-Needs to get stronger.
-Should continue to expand the range on his jump-shot
-Ball-handling skills in the half-court are improvable
-Left hand needs work
-No real post game
Outlook: Unique power forward. Has an old school style of play. Very cerebral. Not the most athletic or skilled player around, but finds a way to be effective. Will need to continue to round out his skill-level long term, but shows intriguing versatility already.
[Read Full Article]