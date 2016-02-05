|Team: Maryland, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 11"
W: 245 lbs
Bday: 05/10/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 37 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 28 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 153
|
High School: Massanutten Military
Hometown: Centreville, MD
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 8.25"
|NA
|232
|7' 0.75"
|9' 2.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Damonte Dodd
|6
|17.7
|4.7
|1.8
|3.5
|52.4
|1.8
|3.5
|52.4
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.7
|60.0
|2.2
|2.3
|4.5
|0.5
|0.0
|2.3
|2.0
|3.3
|
Matt Kamalsky
A consensus top-150 recruit in the high school class of 2013, Damonte Dodd's first two years in College Park were mostly a learning process. Averaging 4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks overly 15.9 minutes per game a year ago as a 20-year old sophomore, Dodd is still working to carve out a significant role at the college level, but flashes a number of qualities that give him interesting long-term upside.
Listed at 6-11, with an imposing wingspan and a 250-pound frame that still has room to improve, Dodd has nice size for a center at any level. Not a fluid or freakishly gifted athlete by any means, Dodd is noticeably pigeon-toed, but runs quite well for his size, and has little trouble playing above the rim in the paint.