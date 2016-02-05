Daniel Mayr
Team: Bayern Muenchen, International
H: 7' 2"
W: 224 lbs
Bday: 07/28/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 25 in International 1995
Agent: Jan Rohdewald
 High School:
Hometown: Bonn, Germany

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Eurocamp7' 1.25"7' 2.25"2247' 3.75"9' 5.5"NA21.523.0
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2015/16EurocupDaniel Mayr36.71.70.30.750.00.30.750.00.00.0 1.01.0100.00.70.00.70.00.00.00.31.0
2015/16EURODaniel Mayr115.01.00.01.00.00.01.00.00.00.0 1.04.025.00.02.02.00.00.00.00.01.0
