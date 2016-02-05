|Team: Bayern Muenchen, International
|
H: 7' 2"
W: 224 lbs
Bday: 07/28/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 25 in International 1995
|Agent: Jan Rohdewald
|
High School:
Hometown: Bonn, Germany
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Eurocamp
|7' 1.25"
|7' 2.25"
|224
|7' 3.75"
|9' 5.5"
|NA
|21.5
|23.0
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2015/16
|Eurocup
|Daniel Mayr
|3
|6.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|50.0
|0.3
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|100.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.0
|2015/16
|EURO
|Daniel Mayr
|1
|15.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|4.0
|25.0
|0.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|
