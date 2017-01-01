Davide Moretti
Team: Treviso, International
H: 6' 2"
W: 170 lbs
Bday: 02/25/1998
(18 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 24 in International 1998
 High School:
Hometown: Bologna, Italy

Getting to Know: Davide Moretti
December 29, 2016

Italian guard Davide Moretti discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament.

Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.

