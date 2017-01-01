Getting to Know: Davide Moretti

Italian guard Davide Moretti discusses his strengths and weaknesses at the U18 European Championship, with accompanying video from the tournament.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Bogdan Karaicic is a video analyst for DraftExpress. Follow him on twitter and check out his website BHoops.com for more video breakdowns. He will be breaking down the NBA draft in digital format all year long for us, so check out his archive frequently.