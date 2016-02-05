

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2015 UA All-American Camp 6' 9" NA 213 7' 0.5" 9' 1.5" NA 26.5 34.0 2014 Nike Skills Academy NA 6' 10.5" 212 7' 0" NA NA NA NA 2014 Nike Elite 100 6' 9" NA 214 6' 10" NA NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Dewan Huell 12 20.7 7.8 3.3 6.3 52.0 3.3 6.3 52.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.6 78.9 2.1 2.8 4.8 0.2 0.4 0.9 1.0 2.3

Strengths:

-Bouncy athlete. Quick second jump. Doesn't need much time or space to gather. Good finisher around the rim.

-Runs like a wing. Gets a lot of offense by simply beating opponents down the floor

-Moves well laterally. Can hedge and recover or switch ball screens at times.

-Nice size for a PF at 6' 10.5” in shoes. 7' 0” wingspan.

-Solid offensive rebounder (4 per-40).

-Plays with a solid motor. Active. Gets in passing lanes (1.6 per-40)

-Solid mechanics on his free throw stroke. Knocked down a mid-range jumper. Could be able to add a consistent mid-range game with added reps and experience.



Weaknesses:

-Very thin. Doesn't have the widest frame. Only 213 pounds. Didn't grow or fill out much in the last year

-Limited mostly to finishes around the rim. Doesn't have much of a post game. Struggles to establish position. Average footwork. Not a great finisher in the half-court

-Can improve as a defensive rebounder (6.6 per-40) and post defender. Should come with added bulk and toughness.

-Doesn't have much of a natural feel on offense. 26 assists in 918 minutes, compared with 64 turnovers.

-Just a 47% 2-point shooter in 39 career games. Very poor relative to his physical tools, the level of competition he's playing at, and his role

-Has a long ways to go as a shooter. Career 2/8 3P in 39 games, 68/121 (56%) from the free throw line.

-Awareness comes and goes on defense.

-Doesn't block shots (1.3 per-40)



Outlook:

Huell doesn't have a ton to him as a player but he's well worth tracking given his size and athletic ability. Huell will have to get bigger and contribute more as a defensive rebounder and post defender, but his ceiling is high as 6' 10” power forward who can move and jump the way he does don't grow on trees. [Read Full Article]

2015 adidas Eurocamp: Day Three June 8, 2015 A 6'9 athlete with a nice frame, Dewan Huell is an impressive physical specimen. Finishing explosively around the rim and tossing in a couple hook shots, Huell is far from polished on the offensive end, forcing the issue badly at times, but it is impossible to ignore how well he moves his feet defensively and what kind of potential that could afford him long-term if he puts the pieces together offensively down the road. [Read Full Article]

