Doral Moore
Team: Wake Forest, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 7' 0"
W: 240 lbs
Bday: 01/21/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 74 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 65 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 69
 High School: Montverde Academy
Hometown: Locust Grove, GA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014USA BasketballNA7' 0"2467' 3"9' 4"NANANA
2014Nike Skills AcademyNA7' 0"2407' 0.5"NANANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 11"2247' 2"9' 2"NANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAADoral Moore139.32.20.92.046.20.92.046.20.00.0 0.40.850.00.51.92.50.10.11.31.12.0
New Batch of USA Basketball Measurements Released on DraftExpress
October 3, 2014

-Highly touted 2015 big man Doral Moore measured 7'0 with a 7'3 wingspan and a solid 246 pound frame. He is one of the more promising interior players in his class physically, and has gained roughly 25 pounds since last year.

[Read Full Article]
