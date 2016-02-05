|Team: Wake Forest, Sophomore
|
H: 7' 0"
W: 240 lbs
Bday: 01/21/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 74 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 65 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 69
|
High School: Montverde Academy
Hometown: Locust Grove, GA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|USA Basketball
|NA
|7' 0"
|246
|7' 3"
|9' 4"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2014
|Nike Skills Academy
|NA
|7' 0"
|240
|7' 0.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 11"
|224
|7' 2"
|9' 2"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Doral Moore
|13
|9.3
|2.2
|0.9
|2.0
|46.2
|0.9
|2.0
|46.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|50.0
|0.5
|1.9
|2.5
|0.1
|0.1
|1.3
|1.1
|2.0
|
-Highly touted 2015 big man Doral Moore measured 7'0 with a 7'3 wingspan and a solid 246 pound frame. He is one of the more promising interior players in his class physically, and has gained roughly 25 pounds since last year.[Read Full Article]