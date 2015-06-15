Eric Paschall
Team: Villanova, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 6"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 11/04/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 83 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 17 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 136
 High School: St. Thomas More
Hometown: Dobbs Ferry, NY

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015USA Basketball6' 5.25"6' 6.5" 6' 11"8' 9.75"NANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015USA Basketball6' 5.25"6' 6.5" 6' 11"8' 9.75"NANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAEric Paschall1318.58.02.86.246.32.03.557.80.82.731.41.52.265.51.22.94.10.80.30.51.52.5
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAEric Paschall1318.58.02.86.246.32.03.557.80.82.731.41.52.265.51.22.94.10.80.30.51.52.5

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Paschal Chukwu 
 Shaqquan Aaron 
 Eric Paschall 
 Quinndary Weatherspoon 
 Zylan Cheatham 
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: Five players released from the @usabasketball U19 Training Camp today T.J. Leaf Silas Melson Eric Paschall Malik Pope and Seventh Woods.
2015-06-15 12:43:17
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.