|Team: Villanova, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 11/04/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 83 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 17 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 136
|
High School: St. Thomas More
Hometown: Dobbs Ferry, NY
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 5.25"
|6' 6.5"
|6' 11"
|8' 9.75"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|USA Basketball
|6' 5.25"
|6' 6.5"
|6' 11"
|8' 9.75"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Eric Paschall
|13
|18.5
|8.0
|2.8
|6.2
|46.3
|2.0
|3.5
|57.8
|0.8
|2.7
|31.4
|1.5
|2.2
|65.5
|1.2
|2.9
|4.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|1.5
|2.5
|
