DraftExpress: Horace Spencer tells me he's 13 years old, but he already has a body like Wes Johnson. He's 6-7 now, how big will he be in 5 years? Scary...

2010-09-26 01:45:59

DraftExpress: Horace Spencer (6-5.5 w/out shoes, 179 lbs) is all arms and legs right now, but he's got some upside. Only in 8th grade. Very athletic kid.

2010-09-26 01:38:32