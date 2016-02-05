Ibrahima Faye
Team: Espoirs Chalon, International
H: 6' 9"
W: 203 lbs
Bday: 01/10/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PF/C
NBA:   PF/C
Possible: C
Rank 23 in International 1997
Agent: Bouna Ndiaye
 High School: SEED Academy
Hometown: Dakar, Senegal

2016/17FrenchIbrahima Faye31.71.00.31.033.30.31.033.30.00.0 0.30.750.00.00.70.70.00.00.00.00.0
2016/17FrenchIbrahima Faye31.71.00.31.033.30.31.033.30.00.0 0.30.750.00.00.70.70.00.00.00.00.0

-Ibrahima Faye may be the top shot blocker scheduled to be in attendance. Though the 6'9 center hails from Senegal, he's playing for Chalon in France at the junior level where he ranks among the top per-minute rebounders (14.4 per-40) and shot blockers (3.6 per-40). His offensive production currently lags behind his defensive prowess seemingly based on his performance in the Espoirs league so far (8 points per game in 25 minutes, shooting 48% for 2 and 56% from the free throw line), but he's only at the beginning of his journey having recently left his home country to play abroad.

