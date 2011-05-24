JaJuan Johnson
Team: Marquette, Senior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 5"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 03/18/1994
(22 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 18 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 9 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 35
 High School: Southwind
Hometown: Memphis, TN

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012LeBron James CampNA6' 4"1766' 9"NANANANA
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJaJuan Johnson1326.513.85.510.551.84.57.857.41.02.836.11.82.282.80.94.15.03.22.30.92.21.2
Top NBA Prospects in the Big East, Part Seven: Prospects #16-20
September 16, 2015

Matt Kamalsky

A consensus top-40 recruit in the high school class of 2013, JaJuan Johnson's first two seasons at Marquette were mostly a learning process, averaging 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 18 minutes per-game.

US Presswire


Listed at 6-5, with a 6'9 or even larger wingspan, Johnson has solid size for a shooting guard and a terrific blend of speed, length and explosiveness. He's added some weight to his frame since his high school days, but still has some room to get stronger to add to his already impressive physical tools.

Skill-wise, Johnson has a lot of room to grow. In his first year under Steve Wojciechowski he excelled in the open floor where his run-jump athleticism made him an effective finisher running the wings, he made fairly sound decisions with the ball posting a 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio, and he even looked comfortable knocking down an occasional jump shot.

In the half court, Johnson didn't enjoy the same degree of success, he drove into bricks walls at times, posted 0.8 assist-to-turnover ratio, and shot 31% compared to the 65% he shot in transition as he made only 23% of his catch and shoot jump shots and 18% of his pull ups.

Bringing the ball across his body when he shoots and struggling to pick and choose his spots a bit as a slasher, Johnson was thrust into a role that he likely wasn't ready for a year ago, with a 24% usage rate on a young team that lacked significant talent. With a talented five-man class entering the fold, Marquette likely won't demand as much of him, and the opportunity to take a step back this year and settle into a smaller role may benefit him as he begins to improve his skill level and feel for the game.

Defensively, Johnson has solid potential. He has long arms, and his combination of size and quickness could allow him to match up with players at both guard positions if he dedicates himself to being a stifling defender. Marquette played a considerable amount of zone last season, so it's a bit difficult to evaluate his immediate upside locking down man-to-man, but he made some nice plays in the passing lanes a year ago and played with solid intensity, which leaves plenty of room for optimism long-term.

Like many young, raw wings, the best thing you can say about Johnson at this stage is that he has potential, as he was clearly not very productive as an underclassman. Whether Johnson takes a considerable step forward as a sophomore remains to be seen, but he was solid for the Golden Eagles during their tour of Italy and is a player to keep an eye on in the coming years.

[Read Full Article]
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: Video interviews from the NBA Combine in Chicago w/ Trey Thompkins, Justin Harper, JaJuan Johnson and Jon Leuer http://bit.ly/luVN6j
2011-05-24 06:52:54
DraftExpress: 3rd group scheduled for Minnesota workout: Jacob Pullen, Andrew Albicy, Tyler Honeycutt, Chandler Parsons, Malcolm Thomas, JaJuan Johnson
2011-05-23 11:33:24
DraftExpress: Minnesota Group Workout, Bigs: Keith Benson, Michael Dunigan, Jordan Williams, Markieff Morris, JaJuan Johnson, Jamie Skeen, Nikola Vucevic
2011-05-17 11:21:47
DraftExpress: Best names confirmed so far at the Minnesota group workout: Travis Leslie, JaJuan Johnson, Reggie Jackson, Jereme Richmond, Keith Benson
2011-05-16 11:17:02
DraftExpress: Are you serious? That's a joke. He's very soft. RT @greggdoyelcbs: JaJuan Johnson is Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year!
2011-03-20 10:45:54
