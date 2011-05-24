|Team: Marquette, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 5"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 03/18/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 18 in NCAA Seniors
Rank 9 in Top Big East Prospects
RSCI: 35
|
High School: Southwind
Hometown: Memphis, TN
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 4"
|176
|6' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 4"
|176
|6' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|JaJuan Johnson
|13
|26.5
|13.8
|5.5
|10.5
|51.8
|4.5
|7.8
|57.4
|1.0
|2.8
|36.1
|1.8
|2.2
|82.8
|0.9
|4.1
|5.0
|3.2
|2.3
|0.9
|2.2
|1.2
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|JaJuan Johnson
|13
|26.5
|13.8
|5.5
|10.5
|51.8
|4.5
|7.8
|57.4
|1.0
|2.8
|36.1
|1.8
|2.2
|82.8
|0.9
|4.1
|5.0
|3.2
|2.3
|0.9
|2.2
|1.2
|
Kennedy Meeks
|
Sidy Djitte
|
JaJuan Johnson
|
Troy Caupain
|
Moses Kingsley
Matt Kamalsky
A consensus top-40 recruit in the high school class of 2013, JaJuan Johnson's first two seasons at Marquette were mostly a learning process, averaging 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 18 minutes per-game.