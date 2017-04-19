Menu
DraftExpress - NBA Draft, NCAA/International Basketball Website. DraftExpress

Eastern Wash.

Jake Wiley

Eastern Wash. Senior
Profile Videos Player Stats Career Game Logs Awards
Jake Wiley profile
Rank: 83 in Top 100 Prospects
Rank: 20 in NCAA Seniors
Height: 6'7.0" (201 cm)
Weight: 220 lbs (100 kg)
Age: 22.7
Position: PF
Jerseys: #24
High School: Newport High School (Washington)
Hometown: Bellevue, WA
Agent: Justin Haynes
College: Eastern Wash.
Current Team: Eastern Wash.
Win - Loss: 20 - 12
Jake Wiley Interview at the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

PreDraft Measurements

Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach No Step Vert Max Vert
2017 Portsmouth 6'6.3" 6'7.3" 215 7'0.0" 8'8.0" 37.5" -

Basic Per Game Stats

Season GP Min Pts 2pt 3pt FT Rebounds Ast Stl Blk TO PF
M A % M A % M A % Off Def Tot
2016/17 32 34.8 21.1 7.9 12.3 64.1% 0.2 0.2 71.4% 4.8 5.9 82.4% 2.8 6.4 9.2 2.3 0.8 2.8 3.9 3.1

Articles

PIT Interviews: Wiley, Moore, Djitte, and Moore

Jonathan Givony
Jonathan Givony
Mike Schmitz
Mike Schmitz
Apr 19, 2017, 09:42 pm
Read full article

Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Measurements and Athletic Testing

Jonathan Givony
Jonathan Givony
Matt Kamalsky
Matt Kamalsky
Apr 19, 2017, 01:35 pm
-Jake Wiley was one of the lesser known prospects among PIT invitees this year having just one season under his belt at Eastern Washington, but was arguably one of the most impressive performers, averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds in 27 minutes per game.  He's not very tall for a power forward, at just 6'6 ¼ without shoes, but his 7'0 wingspan is more than decent for a power forward. His size isn't a deal-breaker as his dimensions are very similar to those of Thaddeus Young (6'5 ¾ without shoes, 210 pounds, 6'11 ½ wingspan) who sees the majority of his minutes at power forward in the NBA, and the fact that he's such an explosive athlete certainly helps his cause as well. Wiley measured a 37.5-inch no-stop vertical jump, which would have tied him as the most explosive leaper at last year's NBA Combine, while his 3.17 ¾ court sprint time would have ranked him in the top five. Wiley's length, athleticism and tremendous motor, endeared him to scouts all week long, and he is bound to be a very popular figure on the NBA draft's private workout circuit this spring, especially if he can show that his 80% FT% can translate into some jump-shooting potential.
Read full article

Latest results

03/15/2017 81 - 91 at Wyoming Wyoming
03/10/2017 72 - 80 vs Weber St Weber St
03/09/2017 89 - 70 vs Sacramento St Sacramento St
03/04/2017 61 - 76 at Northern Arizona Northern Arizona

2017 Mock Draft

Full Mock Draft
@DraftExpress