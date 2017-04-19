@DraftExpress

-Jake Wiley
was one of the lesser known prospects among PIT invitees this year having just one season under his belt at Eastern Washington, but was arguably one of the most impressive performers, averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. He's not very tall for a power forward, at just 6'6 ¼ without shoes, but his 7'0 wingspan is more than decent for a power forward. His size isn't a deal-breaker as his dimensions are very similar to those of Thaddeus Young
(6'5 ¾ without shoes, 210 pounds, 6'11 ½ wingspan) who sees the majority of his minutes at power forward in the NBA, and the fact that he's such an explosive athlete certainly helps his cause as well. Wiley measured a 37.5-inch no-stop vertical jump, which would have tied him as the most explosive leaper at last year's NBA Combine, while his 3.17 ¾ court sprint time would have ranked him in the top five. Wiley's length, athleticism and tremendous motor, endeared him to scouts all week long, and he is bound to be a very popular figure on the NBA draft's private workout circuit this spring, especially if he can show that his 80% FT% can translate into some jump-shooting potential.
