James Birsen
Team: Istanbul BSB, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 223 lbs
Bday: 04/06/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: SF
NBA:   SF
Possible: SF
Rank 19 in International 1995
Agent: YouFirst Sports
 High School:
Hometown: Kadikoy, Turkey

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2014Hoop SummitNA6' 10"2236' 10"8' 9"NANANA
2012Eurocamp6' 7.75"6' 8.75"2026' 10"8' 8.5"NA23.525.5
2014 Nike Hoop Summit Video Interview: Trey Lyles, James Birsen
April 20, 2014

2014 Nike Hoop Summit: International Measurements
April 8, 2014

James Birsen
Weight: 223 lbs.
Height (w/ shoes): 6'10"
Wingspan: 6'10"
Standing Reach: 8'9”
Hand Width: 10”
Hand Length: 8.75”

Nike International Junior Tournament Istanbul Scouting Reports
May 17, 2012

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:

-Terrific size for a wing player at 6-8
-Solid frame that will fill out nicely in time
-Extremely versatile offensive player
-Somewhat of a point forward at this age group
-Can handle the ball in transition
-Can create his own shot with either hand
-Very good footwork
-Outstanding shooter with feet set or off the dribble
-Deep range on jumper
-Can create good looks in mid-range with spin-moves and fade-aways. Hits contested pull-up jumpers with ease
-Solid passer

Weaknesses:

-Not incredibly explosive
-Little bit upright on defense
-Can get a bit passive at times
-May lack a degree of mental toughness
-Falls in love with pull-up jump-shot, floaters
-Struggles to get all the way to the basket and finish strong

Outlook:

Tremendously talented player in the Hedo Turkoglu/Danilo Gallinari mold. Can do pretty much everything offensively. Has been known to get passive, disappear at times. Sometimes shies away from the moment.

