2014 Nike Hoop Summit Video Interview: Trey Lyles, James Birsen April 20, 2014 Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

2014 Nike Hoop Summit: International Measurements April 8, 2014 James Birsen

Weight: 223 lbs.

Height (w/ shoes): 6'10"

Wingspan: 6'10"

Standing Reach: 8'9”

Hand Width: 10”

Hand Length: 8.75” [Read Full Article]

Nike International Junior Tournament Istanbul Scouting Reports May 17, 2012 Jonathan Givony



Strengths:



-Terrific size for a wing player at 6-8

-Solid frame that will fill out nicely in time

-Extremely versatile offensive player

-Somewhat of a point forward at this age group

-Can handle the ball in transition

-Can create his own shot with either hand

-Very good footwork

-Outstanding shooter with feet set or off the dribble

-Deep range on jumper

-Can create good looks in mid-range with spin-moves and fade-aways. Hits contested pull-up jumpers with ease

-Solid passer



Weaknesses:



-Not incredibly explosive

-Little bit upright on defense

-Can get a bit passive at times

-May lack a degree of mental toughness

-Falls in love with pull-up jump-shot, floaters

-Struggles to get all the way to the basket and finish strong



Outlook:



Tremendously talented player in the Hedo Turkoglu/Danilo Gallinari mold. Can do pretty much everything offensively. Has been known to get passive, disappear at times. Sometimes shies away from the moment. [Read Full Article]

