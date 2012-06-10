|Team: Istanbul BSB, International
|
H: 6' 10"
W: 223 lbs
Bday: 04/06/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SF
NBA: SF
Possible: SF
|Rank 19 in International 1995
|Agent: YouFirst Sports
|
High School:
Hometown: Kadikoy, Turkey
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2014
|Hoop Summit
|NA
|6' 10"
|223
|6' 10"
|8' 9"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2012
|Eurocamp
|6' 7.75"
|6' 8.75"
|202
|6' 10"
|8' 8.5"
|NA
|23.5
|25.5
|
James Birsen
Weight: 223 lbs.
Height (w/ shoes): 6'10"
Wingspan: 6'10"
Standing Reach: 8'9”
Hand Width: 10”
Hand Length: 8.75”
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Terrific size for a wing player at 6-8
-Solid frame that will fill out nicely in time
-Extremely versatile offensive player
-Somewhat of a point forward at this age group
-Can handle the ball in transition
-Can create his own shot with either hand
-Very good footwork
-Outstanding shooter with feet set or off the dribble
-Deep range on jumper
-Can create good looks in mid-range with spin-moves and fade-aways. Hits contested pull-up jumpers with ease
-Solid passer
Weaknesses:
-Not incredibly explosive
-Little bit upright on defense
-Can get a bit passive at times
-May lack a degree of mental toughness
-Falls in love with pull-up jump-shot, floaters
-Struggles to get all the way to the basket and finish strong
Outlook:
Tremendously talented player in the Hedo Turkoglu/Danilo Gallinari mold. Can do pretty much everything offensively. Has been known to get passive, disappear at times. Sometimes shies away from the moment.