|Team: Miami FL, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 3"
W: 175 lbs
Bday: 08/23/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 55 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 43 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 39
|
High School: Neumann-Goretti
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 2"
|173
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 2"
|173
|6' 6"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Jaquan Newton
|12
|31.8
|15.3
|5.8
|11.6
|49.6
|5.3
|10.1
|52.1
|0.5
|1.5
|33.3
|3.3
|4.6
|72.7
|0.8
|2.8
|3.7
|4.2
|1.3
|0.1
|3.3
|1.3
|
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #26, ESPN: #67, Scout: #54, Rivals: #41
Committed to Miami
Strengths:
-Good size and a strong frame
-Crafty lead guard with strong ball-handling skills and footwork
-Very good shot-creator. Operates at different speeds. Knows how to get by opponents
-Solid scoring instincts
-Capable outside shooter. Can hit shots with feet set or off the dribble
-Good passer off the dribble. Good potential on the pick and roll
-Tough guy. No-nonsense attitude. Not afraid to initiate contact to draw fouls
Weaknesses
-Not particularly athletic. Relies more on craftiness and feel than on quickness or explosiveness
-Doesn't finish very well inside the lane. Relies too heavily on his floater, which while relatively effective, is by nature a low-percentage shot. Will he be able to draw fouls as prolifically at the college level and beyond?
-Shot-selection isn't always great. Takes a lot of long 2-pointers and off-balance 3s. Only converted 28% of his 3-point attempts in 23 Nike EYBL games
-Very turnover prone. 4.3 turnovers per-40. Makes some very risky passes
-Needs the ball in his hands all the time to be effective
Outlook: Tough, ball-dominant combo guard who knows how to create his own shot and shows solid instincts as both a passer and scorer. Lacks the type of elite athleticism to be considered a sure-thing, so must become a more efficient player with and without the ball to improve his long-term outlook. Has some very good qualities, but easy to see why recruiting services are all over the map on him.