Jaquan Newton
Team: Miami FL, Junior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 3"
W: 175 lbs
Bday: 08/23/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 55 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 43 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 39
 High School: Neumann-Goretti
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 2"1736' 6"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 2"1736' 6"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 2"1736' 6"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 2"1736' 6"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJaquan Newton1231.815.35.811.649.65.310.152.10.51.533.33.34.672.70.82.83.74.21.30.13.31.3
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJaquan Newton1231.815.35.811.649.65.310.152.10.51.533.33.34.672.70.82.83.74.21.30.13.31.3

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Jaylen Johnson 
 Gabe Vincent 
 Jaquan Newton 
 Jared Nickens 
 Tra Holder 
High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part One - the Guards
August 31, 2013

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #26, ESPN: #67, Scout: #54, Rivals: #41
Committed to Miami

Strengths:
-Good size and a strong frame
-Crafty lead guard with strong ball-handling skills and footwork
-Very good shot-creator. Operates at different speeds. Knows how to get by opponents
-Solid scoring instincts
-Capable outside shooter. Can hit shots with feet set or off the dribble
-Good passer off the dribble. Good potential on the pick and roll
-Tough guy. No-nonsense attitude. Not afraid to initiate contact to draw fouls

Weaknesses
-Not particularly athletic. Relies more on craftiness and feel than on quickness or explosiveness
-Doesn't finish very well inside the lane. Relies too heavily on his floater, which while relatively effective, is by nature a low-percentage shot. Will he be able to draw fouls as prolifically at the college level and beyond?
-Shot-selection isn't always great. Takes a lot of long 2-pointers and off-balance 3s. Only converted 28% of his 3-point attempts in 23 Nike EYBL games
-Very turnover prone. 4.3 turnovers per-40. Makes some very risky passes
-Needs the ball in his hands all the time to be effective

Outlook: Tough, ball-dominant combo guard who knows how to create his own shot and shows solid instincts as both a passer and scorer. Lacks the type of elite athleticism to be considered a sure-thing, so must become a more efficient player with and without the ball to improve his long-term outlook. Has some very good qualities, but easy to see why recruiting services are all over the map on him.

[Read Full Article]
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.