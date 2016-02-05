High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part One - the Guards

Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #26, ESPN: #67, Scout: #54, Rivals: #41

Committed to Miami



Strengths:

-Good size and a strong frame

-Crafty lead guard with strong ball-handling skills and footwork

-Very good shot-creator. Operates at different speeds. Knows how to get by opponents

-Solid scoring instincts

-Capable outside shooter. Can hit shots with feet set or off the dribble

-Good passer off the dribble. Good potential on the pick and roll

-Tough guy. No-nonsense attitude. Not afraid to initiate contact to draw fouls



Weaknesses

-Not particularly athletic. Relies more on craftiness and feel than on quickness or explosiveness

-Doesn't finish very well inside the lane. Relies too heavily on his floater, which while relatively effective, is by nature a low-percentage shot. Will he be able to draw fouls as prolifically at the college level and beyond?

-Shot-selection isn't always great. Takes a lot of long 2-pointers and off-balance 3s. Only converted 28% of his 3-point attempts in 23 Nike EYBL games

-Very turnover prone. 4.3 turnovers per-40. Makes some very risky passes

-Needs the ball in his hands all the time to be effective



Outlook: Tough, ball-dominant combo guard who knows how to create his own shot and shows solid instincts as both a passer and scorer. Lacks the type of elite athleticism to be considered a sure-thing, so must become a more efficient player with and without the ball to improve his long-term outlook. Has some very good qualities, but easy to see why recruiting services are all over the map on him.