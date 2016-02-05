|Team: Maryland, Junior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 7"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 12/27/1994
(22 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA: SG
Possible: SG
|Rank 56 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 24 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 95
|
High School: Westtown
Hometown: Norristown, PA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|170
|6' 10.75"
|8' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2012
|Reebok Breakout
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|170
|6' 10.75"
|8' 8.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Jared Nickens
|13
|11.3
|2.2
|0.7
|3.5
|20.0
|0.1
|0.8
|10.0
|0.6
|2.7
|22.9
|0.2
|0.3
|75.0
|0.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|0.7
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Jared Nickens
|13
|11.3
|2.2
|0.7
|3.5
|20.0
|0.1
|0.8
|10.0
|0.6
|2.7
|22.9
|0.2
|0.3
|75.0
|0.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|0.7
|
Gabe Vincent
|
Jaquan Newton
|
Jared Nickens
|
Tra Holder
|
Duncan Robinson