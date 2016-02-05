Jared Nickens
Team: Maryland, Junior
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 7"
W: 205 lbs
Bday: 12/27/1994
(22 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 56 in NCAA Juniors
Rank 24 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 95
 High School: Westtown
Hometown: Norristown, PA

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012Reebok Breakout6' 4.5"NA1706' 10.75"8' 8.5"NANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2012Reebok Breakout6' 4.5"NA1706' 10.75"8' 8.5"NANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJared Nickens1311.32.20.73.520.00.10.810.00.62.722.90.20.375.00.20.81.10.30.00.10.70.7
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJared Nickens1311.32.20.73.520.00.10.810.00.62.722.90.20.375.00.20.81.10.30.00.10.70.7

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Gabe Vincent 
 Jaquan Newton 
 Jared Nickens 
 Tra Holder 
 Duncan Robinson 
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.