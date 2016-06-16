|Team: Duke, Freshman
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 9"
W: 222 lbs
Bday: 04/07/1998
(18 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA:
Possible:
|Rank 49 in Top ACC Prospects
RSCI: 37
|
High School: St. Anne's-Belfield School
Hometown: Shipman, VA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 9"
|222
|7' 0"
|8' 10"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|USA Basketball
|NA
|6' 9"
|222
|7' 0"
|8' 10"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Javin Delaurier
|8
|9.5
|2.1
|1.0
|1.3
|80.0
|1.0
|1.1
|88.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|25.0
|1.0
|1.9
|2.9
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.9
|2.1
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Javin Delaurier
|8
|9.5
|2.1
|1.0
|1.3
|80.0
|1.0
|1.1
|88.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|25.0
|1.0
|1.9
|2.9
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.9
|2.1
Javin Delaurier, 6'9”, St Anne's-Belfield School, VA 2016 Class, Duke
Strengths
-Strong, developed frame
-Mobile at 6'9”, 222 pounds.
-High energy level. Flies around on defense – 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per 40 minutes in 37 Adidas games. Solid feet guarding the perimeter.
-Shows some toughness on the glass – 12.0 rebounds per 40 minutes. Quick off of his feet. Has a good understanding of his strengths and weaknesses.
-Can make an occasional spot up jumper – 9-of-22 from three in 2015 Adidas tournaments.
-Shows potential as a passer. Can make basic high low feeds.
-Very intelligent and well spoken.
Weaknesses
-Has the physical profile of a power forward but the skill set of a center at this stage. 6'9”, 222 pounds with a 7'0” wingspan and an 8'10” standing reach.
-Fairly limited offensively. Can make an open jumper but shoots on the way down at times. Forward jumper. Doesn't always finish his follow through.
-Doesn't have much of a post or face up game. Right-hand dominant. Lives mostly off put backs and shots around the rim.
-Quick leaper but not all that explosive off the floor. Struggles to finish versus length. Misses out on rebounds and blocks. Doesn't have great defensive versatility at this stage.
-Doesn't appear to possess huge long-term upside right now given his average tools and skill level
Outlook The Duke commit is a high motor, blue collar big man who does an excellent job of staying in his lane. He plays team basketball and can have an impact on the game simply because of the energy he brings. On the flip side, there isn't a whole lot to Delaurier's game on top of his fairly average physical tools. His intangibles and IQ off the court should help him maximize his potential and carve out a niche in a loaded upcoming Blue Devil recruiting class.
Interview