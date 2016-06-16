

Predraft Measurements Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 USA Basketball NA 6' 9" 222 7' 0" 8' 10" NA NA NA Year Source Height w/o Shoes Height w/shoes Weight Wingspan Standing Reach Body Fat No Step Vert Max Vert 2016 USA Basketball NA 6' 9" 222 7' 0" 8' 10" NA NA NA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Javin Delaurier 8 9.5 2.1 1.0 1.3 80.0 1.0 1.1 88.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.5 25.0 1.0 1.9 2.9 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.9 2.1 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 NCAA Javin Delaurier 8 9.5 2.1 1.0 1.3 80.0 1.0 1.1 88.9 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.5 25.0 1.0 1.9 2.9 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.9 2.1

Player Page | Player Stats | Related Articles | Add to My Draft Express

USA Basketball U18 Training Camp Scouting Reports: Big Men June 20, 2016 Javin Delaurier, 6'9”, St Anne's-Belfield School, VA 2016 Class, Duke



Strengths

-Strong, developed frame

-Mobile at 6'9”, 222 pounds.

-High energy level. Flies around on defense – 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per 40 minutes in 37 Adidas games. Solid feet guarding the perimeter.

-Shows some toughness on the glass – 12.0 rebounds per 40 minutes. Quick off of his feet. Has a good understanding of his strengths and weaknesses.

-Can make an occasional spot up jumper – 9-of-22 from three in 2015 Adidas tournaments.

-Shows potential as a passer. Can make basic high low feeds.

-Very intelligent and well spoken.



Weaknesses

-Has the physical profile of a power forward but the skill set of a center at this stage. 6'9”, 222 pounds with a 7'0” wingspan and an 8'10” standing reach.

-Fairly limited offensively. Can make an open jumper but shoots on the way down at times. Forward jumper. Doesn't always finish his follow through.

-Doesn't have much of a post or face up game. Right-hand dominant. Lives mostly off put backs and shots around the rim.

-Quick leaper but not all that explosive off the floor. Struggles to finish versus length. Misses out on rebounds and blocks. Doesn't have great defensive versatility at this stage.

-Doesn't appear to possess huge long-term upside right now given his average tools and skill level



Outlook The Duke commit is a high motor, blue collar big man who does an excellent job of staying in his lane. He plays team basketball and can have an impact on the game simply because of the energy he brings. On the flip side, there isn't a whole lot to Delaurier's game on top of his fairly average physical tools. His intangibles and IQ off the court should help him maximize his potential and carve out a niche in a loaded upcoming Blue Devil recruiting class.



Interview Please enable Javascript to watch this video [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2016-06-16 11:54:30 DraftExpress: U18 @usabasketball camp cuts D.J. Harvey Jordan Tucker Brian Bowen Javin Delaurier Chaundee Brown David Nickelberry Mitchell Robinson2016-06-16 11:54:30