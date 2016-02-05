High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part Two- the Big Men

Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #55, ESPN: #62, Scout: #97, Rivals: #64



Strengths:

-6-9 in shoes with a near 7-2 wingspan

-Very young frame that should fill out nicely in the next few years. Big shoulders

-Solid mobility and agility. Can play above the rim.

-Decent touch. Can make an outside shot, despite not possessing great shooting mechanics

-Can handle the ball a bit in the open court. Will find teammates on the move

-Active on the offensive glass. Can make presence felt with length and athleticism

-Solid finisher around the basket

-Very quick stepping out on screens



Weaknesses:

-Lacks significant polish in the half-court

-No post game whatsoever

-Lacks significant strength which hampers him in many ways at the moment. Will take time for to mature physically

-Not very fundamentally sound. Plays mostly off his talent and physical tools

-Doesn't really know his limitations. Can get very wild on offense. Shot-selection leaves something to be desired. Settle for outside jumpers

-Doesn't always give a second effort on defense. Gives up deep post position. Gambles in passing lanes



Outlook: Long, mobile 4/5 with a developing frame. Lacks significant polish but still in an early stage of development. Shows some small glimpses of versatility that hint of developing into an effective modern day power forward, but needs time, patience and good coaching to get there.