|
H: 6' 10"
W: 235 lbs
Bday: 04/04/1997
(19 Years Old)
|
Current: C
NBA: C
Possible: C
|Rank 8 in International 1997
|Agent: Misko Raznatovic
|
High School:
Hometown: Kinshasa, Congo DR
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 8.5"
|6' 9.75"
|235
|7' 3.5"
|9' 1.5"
|NA
|28.5
|29.0
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|ACB
|Jordan Sakho
|6
|5.7
|1.8
|0.2
|1.2
|14.3
|0.2
|1.2
|14.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|2.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.7
|
