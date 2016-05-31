Jordan Sakho
Team: Manresa, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 235 lbs
Bday: 04/04/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: C
NBA:   C
Possible: C
Rank 8 in International 1997
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
 High School:
Hometown: Kinshasa, Congo DR

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 8.5"6' 9.75"2357' 3.5"9' 1.5"NA28.529.0
Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17ACBJordan Sakho65.71.80.21.214.30.21.214.30.00.0 1.52.075.00.20.81.00.00.00.30.20.7
DraftExpress: Watching international draft eligible big men prospects Jordan Sakho & Adam Pechacek working out in New York today. https//t.co/ZM3t2GA2rr
2016-05-31 13:52:26
