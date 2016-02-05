USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Wings

Josh Langford, 6'5, Shooting Guard, Alabama, Class of 2016



Jonathan Givony



Strengths

-Excellent athlete. Vertical. Quick off his feet

-Outstanding in transition. Quick in the open court. Always in attack mode in early offense

-Solid ball-handler, particularly in a straight line. Loves to drive the ball straight into the teeth of the defense to draw fouls. Does a great job of initiating contact

-Gets to the free throw line frequently

-Shows great toughness crashing the offensive glass from the wing

-Shows some ability to create for others. Not a bad passer, particularly in drive and dish situations

-Not a great shooter by any means, but also not a non-shooter. Mechanics leave some room for optimism long-term

-Streaky, but shows some potential both pulling up off the dribble and with his feet set.

-Does a great job of creating separation from the defense with his pull-up



Weaknesses

-Body, height, length hasn't changed much in last few years. Has just decent height for the shooting guard position (6-5-ish), which is compounded by the fact that he doesn't have great length (between 6-6 and 6-7)

-Inconsistent as a shooter still. Partially a product of shot-selection. Stroke is somewhat deliberate. Shoots a bit of a mon ball jumper

-Struggles when forced to create his own shot in the half-court (pick and roll, isos) using advanced moves. Often just tries to bully his way to the basket

-Doesn't really have a left hand

-Age-wise, should be a freshman in college already. Turns 19 in January. Will be 20 mid-way through his freshman year.

-Tends to force the issue at times. Drives into brick walls. Settles for very difficult shots early in the offense. Feel for game is a work in progress.

-Isn't always as much of a bulldog on defense as you might think. Gets a little lazy time. Late with closeouts. Gets posted up and shows no resistance. Dies on screens, etc. That, combined with his average size and length, isn't ideal considering his limitations offensively.



Outlook: Aggressive small forward from Alabama currently committed to Michigan State. Had a strong weekend in Colorado Springs.