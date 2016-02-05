Josh Langford
Team: Michigan St, Freshman
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 5"
W: 200 lbs
Bday: 01/15/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: SG
NBA:   SG
Possible: SG
Rank 37 in NCAA Freshmen
Rank 11 in Top Big Ten Prospects
RSCI: 21
 High School: Madison Academy
Hometown: Huntsville, AL

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Hoop SummitNA6' 4.75"2006' 7.5"8' 4"NANANA
2015USA BasketballNA6' 5.5"2046' 5.5"NANANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 3.75"6' 5"1966' 6"8' 4.75"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 5.5"2066' 7"8' 4"NANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 3"6' 4"1866' 6"8' 5"NANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Hoop SummitNA6' 4.75"2006' 7.5"8' 4"NANANA
2015USA BasketballNA6' 5.5"2046' 5.5"NANANANA
2013USA Basketball6' 3.75"6' 5"1966' 6"8' 4.75"NANANA
2013USA BasketballNA6' 5.5"2066' 7"8' 4"NANANA
2012USA Basketball6' 3"6' 4"1866' 6"8' 5"NANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJosh Langford1418.26.02.34.254.21.42.163.30.92.144.80.50.770.00.51.41.91.20.50.11.11.9
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJosh Langford1418.26.02.34.254.21.42.163.30.92.144.80.50.770.00.51.41.91.20.50.11.11.9

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 
2016 Nike Hoop Summit: USA Junior National Select Team Measurements
April 8, 2016

Height (w/ shoes): 6-4.75
Weight: 200
Wingspan: 6'7.5
Standing Reach: 8'4

[Read Full Article]
Josh Langford USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Interview
October 9, 2015

A video interview with highly regarded wing prospect Josh Langford at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp in Colorado Springs.

More USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Content
-Shooting Guards/Small Forwards Scouting Reports
-Point Guard Scouting Reports
-Marques Bolden Interview
-Michael Porter Interview
-Alterique Gilbert Interview
-Malik Monk Interview
-Jonathan Isaac Interview
-De'Aaron Fox Interview
-Mohamed Bamba Interview
-V.J King Interview
-USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Preview

[Read Full Article]
USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp Scouting Reports: Wings
October 8, 2015

Josh Langford, 6'5, Shooting Guard, Alabama, Class of 2016

Jonathan Givony

Strengths
-Excellent athlete. Vertical. Quick off his feet
-Outstanding in transition. Quick in the open court. Always in attack mode in early offense
-Solid ball-handler, particularly in a straight line. Loves to drive the ball straight into the teeth of the defense to draw fouls. Does a great job of initiating contact
-Gets to the free throw line frequently
-Shows great toughness crashing the offensive glass from the wing
-Shows some ability to create for others. Not a bad passer, particularly in drive and dish situations
-Not a great shooter by any means, but also not a non-shooter. Mechanics leave some room for optimism long-term
-Streaky, but shows some potential both pulling up off the dribble and with his feet set.
-Does a great job of creating separation from the defense with his pull-up

Weaknesses
-Body, height, length hasn't changed much in last few years. Has just decent height for the shooting guard position (6-5-ish), which is compounded by the fact that he doesn't have great length (between 6-6 and 6-7)
-Inconsistent as a shooter still. Partially a product of shot-selection. Stroke is somewhat deliberate. Shoots a bit of a mon ball jumper
-Struggles when forced to create his own shot in the half-court (pick and roll, isos) using advanced moves. Often just tries to bully his way to the basket
-Doesn't really have a left hand
-Age-wise, should be a freshman in college already. Turns 19 in January. Will be 20 mid-way through his freshman year.
-Tends to force the issue at times. Drives into brick walls. Settles for very difficult shots early in the offense. Feel for game is a work in progress.
-Isn't always as much of a bulldog on defense as you might think. Gets a little lazy time. Late with closeouts. Gets posted up and shows no resistance. Dies on screens, etc. That, combined with his average size and length, isn't ideal considering his limitations offensively.

Outlook: Aggressive small forward from Alabama currently committed to Michigan State. Had a strong weekend in Colorado Springs.

[Read Full Article]
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.