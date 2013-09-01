|Team: Gonzaga, Sophomore
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 2"
W: 176 lbs
Bday: 08/25/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 89 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 34 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 59
|
High School: Huntington Prep School
Hometown: Denver, CO
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 2"
|176
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 2"
|176
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2013
|LeBron James Camp
|NA
|6' 2"
|176
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|2013
|PG Skills Acad
|NA
|6' 2"
|176
|6' 4.5"
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Josh Perkins
|12
|30.8
|11.1
|3.4
|7.0
|48.8
|1.3
|2.7
|46.9
|2.2
|4.3
|50.0
|2.1
|2.7
|78.1
|0.3
|2.2
|2.5
|3.5
|1.4
|0.1
|2.2
|1.7
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|NCAA
|Josh Perkins
|12
|30.8
|11.1
|3.4
|7.0
|48.8
|1.3
|2.7
|46.9
|2.2
|4.3
|50.0
|2.1
|2.7
|78.1
|0.3
|2.2
|2.5
|3.5
|1.4
|0.1
|2.2
|1.7
|
Horace Spencer
|
Kassoum Yakwe
|
Josh Perkins
|
Tres Tinkle
|
Barry Brown
Jonathan Givony
Recruiting Rankings: 247: #37, ESPN: #24, Scout: #18, Rivals: #28
Committed to Gonzaga
Strengths:
-Has good size for his position to go along with a solid frame
-Terrific ball-handler. Can operate at different speeds. Utilizes hesitation moves
-Outstanding passer. Highly creative. Sees the floor extremely well. Can really run a team
-Possesses an excellent feel for the game. Passes ahead in transition
-Solid outside shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble. Can punish the defense for going under on the pick and roll
-Has very good anticipation skills. Does a nice job of finding rebounds and steals
Weaknesses
-Average athlete by NBA standards. Doesn't possess amazing quickness or explosiveness
-Can't always create high percentage shots for himself in the lane
-Has a tendency to overdribble at times and look excessively for the highlight reel pass
-Average defender. Gets blown by. Doesn't always put the best effort in. Gambles quite a bit
-Body language around teammates isn't always the best. Sometimes appears to be focused on the wrong things
Outlook: One of the best passers in high school basketball. Has very good potential on the pick and roll. Needs to keep honing his skill-level but has all the makings of a very good collegiate point guard and likely more than that down the road.
[Read Full Article]