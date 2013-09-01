High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part One - the Guards August 31, 2013 Jonathan Givony



Recruiting Rankings: 247: #37, ESPN: #24, Scout: #18, Rivals: #28

Committed to Gonzaga



Strengths:

-Has good size for his position to go along with a solid frame

-Terrific ball-handler. Can operate at different speeds. Utilizes hesitation moves

-Outstanding passer. Highly creative. Sees the floor extremely well. Can really run a team

-Possesses an excellent feel for the game. Passes ahead in transition

-Solid outside shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble. Can punish the defense for going under on the pick and roll

-Has very good anticipation skills. Does a nice job of finding rebounds and steals



Weaknesses

-Average athlete by NBA standards. Doesn't possess amazing quickness or explosiveness

-Can't always create high percentage shots for himself in the lane

-Has a tendency to overdribble at times and look excessively for the highlight reel pass

-Average defender. Gets blown by. Doesn't always put the best effort in. Gambles quite a bit

-Body language around teammates isn't always the best. Sometimes appears to be focused on the wrong things



Outlook: One of the best passers in high school basketball. Has very good potential on the pick and roll. Needs to keep honing his skill-level but has all the makings of a very good collegiate point guard and likely more than that down the road. [Read Full Article]

