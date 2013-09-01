Josh Perkins
Team: Gonzaga, Sophomore
PhysicalsPositionsRankings Misc
H: 6' 2"
W: 176 lbs
Bday: 08/25/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 89 in NCAA Sophomores
Rank 34 in Non-Power Conferences
RSCI: 59
 High School: Huntington Prep School
Hometown: Denver, CO

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 2"1766' 4.5"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 2"1766' 4.5"NANANANA
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2013LeBron James CampNA6' 2"1766' 4.5"NANANANA
2013PG Skills AcadNA6' 2"1766' 4.5"NANANANA

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJosh Perkins1230.811.13.47.048.81.32.746.92.24.350.02.12.778.10.32.22.53.51.40.12.21.7
YearLeagueNameGPMinPtsFGFGAFG%2Pt2PtA2P%3Pt3PtA3P%FTMFTAFT%OffDefTOTAstsStlsBlksTOsPFs
2016/17NCAAJosh Perkins1230.811.13.47.048.81.32.746.92.24.350.02.12.778.10.32.22.53.51.40.12.21.7

Player Page  |  Player Stats  |  Related Articles  |  Add to My Draft Express 
 

 Horace Spencer 
 Kassoum Yakwe 
 Josh Perkins 
 Tres Tinkle 
 Barry Brown 
High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports, Part One - the Guards
August 31, 2013

Jonathan Givony

Recruiting Rankings: 247: #37, ESPN: #24, Scout: #18, Rivals: #28
Committed to Gonzaga

Strengths:
-Has good size for his position to go along with a solid frame
-Terrific ball-handler. Can operate at different speeds. Utilizes hesitation moves
-Outstanding passer. Highly creative. Sees the floor extremely well. Can really run a team
-Possesses an excellent feel for the game. Passes ahead in transition
-Solid outside shooter. Can make shots with feet set or off the dribble. Can punish the defense for going under on the pick and roll
-Has very good anticipation skills. Does a nice job of finding rebounds and steals

Weaknesses
-Average athlete by NBA standards. Doesn't possess amazing quickness or explosiveness
-Can't always create high percentage shots for himself in the lane
-Has a tendency to overdribble at times and look excessively for the highlight reel pass
-Average defender. Gets blown by. Doesn't always put the best effort in. Gambles quite a bit
-Body language around teammates isn't always the best. Sometimes appears to be focused on the wrong things

Outlook: One of the best passers in high school basketball. Has very good potential on the pick and roll. Needs to keep honing his skill-level but has all the makings of a very good collegiate point guard and likely more than that down the road.

[Read Full Article]
Rashad Vaughn and Josh Perkins Video Interviews
July 29, 2013

[Read Full Article]
Recent Tweets
All Tweets
DraftExpress: High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports- the Guards http://t.co/5oIWlaRPw6 - Tyus Jones Emmanuel Mudiay Joel Berry Josh Perkins & more
2013-09-01 10:37:03
DraftExpress: High School Class of 2014 Scouting Reports- the Guards http://t.co/5oIWlaRPw6 Tyus Jones Emmanuel Mudiay Joel Berry Josh Perkins and more
2013-08-31 19:08:03
DraftExpress: DX Video Interviews with Rashad Vaughn and Josh Perkins http://t.co/cLFtArceZg
2013-08-01 09:29:32
© 2016 DraftExpress LLC All rights reserved.