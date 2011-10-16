Kenan Sipahi
Team: Besiktas, International
H: 6' 6"
W: 201 lbs
Bday: 05/26/1995
(21 Years Old)
 Current: PG
NBA:   PG
Possible: PG
Rank 13 in International 1995
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
 High School:
Hometown: Pristina, Kosovo

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2016Eurocamp6' 5"6' 6"2016' 8.5"8' 6"NA29.530.5
2016Eurocamp6' 5"6' 6"2016' 8.5"8' 6"NA29.530.5

2016 adidas Eurocamp Rosters and Official DX Preview
June 8, 2016

Kenan Sipahi was, at one point, considered one of the promising point guard prospects in the 1995-born age group. Seeing action in the Turkish league at a very young age for Tofas before playing two seasons as a backup with Fenerbahce, Sipahi made the move to Karsiyaka this season where he's seen steadier playing time. A 6'4 point guard with a very strong feel for getting others involved but average athleticism, the Kosovo-born floor general needs to show that he can defend his position and hit shots from the perimeter at a high level if he hopes to regain some of the momentum he's lost in recent years.

