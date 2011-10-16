2016 adidas Eurocamp Rosters and Official DX Preview June 8, 2016 Kenan Sipahi was, at one point, considered one of the promising point guard prospects in the 1995-born age group. Seeing action in the Turkish league at a very young age for Tofas before playing two seasons as a backup with Fenerbahce, Sipahi made the move to Karsiyaka this season where he's seen steadier playing time. A 6'4 point guard with a very strong feel for getting others involved but average athleticism, the Kosovo-born floor general needs to show that he can defend his position and hit shots from the perimeter at a high level if he hopes to regain some of the momentum he's lost in recent years. [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2011-10-16 07:16:43 DraftExpress: RT @fu4u : 16-year old Turkish PG phenom Kenan Sipahi ('95) with 8 ass, 4 pts, 4 rbs in 1st game of the season http://t.co/chAyndYI 2011-10-16 07:16:43