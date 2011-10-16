|Team: Besiktas, International
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Salary
|Misc
|
H: 6' 6"
W: 201 lbs
Bday: 05/26/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: PG
NBA: PG
Possible: PG
|Rank 13 in International 1995
|Agent: Misko Raznatovic
|
High School:
Hometown: Pristina, Kosovo
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 5"
|6' 6"
|201
|6' 8.5"
|8' 6"
|NA
|29.5
|30.5
|
Kenan Sipahi was, at one point, considered one of the promising point guard prospects in the 1995-born age group. Seeing action in the Turkish league at a very young age for Tofas before playing two seasons as a backup with Fenerbahce, Sipahi made the move to Karsiyaka this season where he's seen steadier playing time. A 6'4 point guard with a very strong feel for getting others involved but average athleticism, the Kosovo-born floor general needs to show that he can defend his position and hit shots from the perimeter at a high level if he hopes to regain some of the momentum he's lost in recent years.[Read Full Article]