HoopHall Classic Scouting Reports: 2013 and Beyond Prospects January 24, 2012 Joe Treutlein



The younger cousin of Allen Iverson, Kuran Iverson (#56 Scout, #65 Rivals, #29 ESPN) had a fairly disappointing showing here this weekend, struggling greatly against a talented DeMatha squad, finishing with just 4 points, 5 turnovers, and 4 fouls in just 18 minutes.



Standing 6'9 with good athleticism and length but an underdeveloped frame, Iverson has excellent physical tools at this disposal, but is still coming into his own from a skills standpoint and with his overall feel for the game.



Iverson had a really tough time on the offensive end, being unable to get much going, seeing most of his possessions facing up from the perimeter. His ball-handling looks largely unrefined and it holds him back from getting a complete step on his man, which often leads to him settling for contested mid-range shots without much chance for success. He occasionally flashes some nice moves, be it spin drives or runners in the lane, but he's very inconsistent and really struggles to contribute regularly in a structured offense.



Iverson looks better when making more simple plays offensively, be it spot-up mid-range jumpers or getting out to finish around the basket in transition. He appears set on being a shot creator from the perimeter, something that could lead to growing pains at the college level if he struggles to score efficiently.



There's not much better to say about Iverson on the defensive end, where he was in constant foul trouble and appears to be undeveloped from a fundamentals standpoint. One thing he should definitely look to apply himself fully with in the future is rebounding, something he definitely has the tools to do successfully at the college level if he puts his mind to it.



Looking forward, Iverson has a great deal of raw talent and potential and is indeed getting looks from elite schools in Kentucky, Connecticut, and Syracuse. He will probably need to make some adjustments to reach his full potential down the road, though, particularly in regards to his body language and all-around approach to the game. [Read Full Article]

Recent Tweets All Tweets

2012-01-24 04:24:19 DraftExpress: HoopHall Classic Reports: 2013 Prospects Jabari Parker, Julius Randle, Nate Britt, Beejay Anya and Kuran Iverson http://t.co/xGSMrSa3 2012-01-24 04:24:19 DraftExpress: Ricardo Ledo (6-4.5), Kuran Iverson (6-7.5) & Ryan Arcidiacono (6-2.5)- some of the top prospects here. Heights are from today & w/out shoes

2010-09-26 11:29:54