

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 Italian Lee Moore 15 26.6 13.5 4.7 9.7 48.6 3.5 6.7 52.5 1.2 3.0 40.0 2.9 3.3 87.8 1.9 3.5 5.4 2.2 0.9 0.0 2.0 1.5 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 Italian Lee Moore 15 26.6 13.5 4.7 9.7 48.6 3.5 6.7 52.5 1.2 3.0 40.0 2.9 3.3 87.8 1.9 3.5 5.4 2.2 0.9 0.0 2.0 1.5

Player Page | Player Stats | Related Articles | Add to My Draft Express

This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.

