|Team: Brescia, Senior
|Physicals
|Positions
|Rankings
|Misc
|
H: 6' 4"
W: 175 lbs
Bday: 08/09/1995
(21 Years Old)
|
Current: SG
NBA:
Possible:
|Rank 3 in NBA Draft Eligible
|
High School: North Cobb HS
Hometown: Kennesaw, GA
|Year
|League
|Name
|GP
|Min
|Pts
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2Pt
|2PtA
|2P%
|3Pt
|3PtA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Off
|Def
|TOT
|Asts
|Stls
|Blks
|TOs
|PFs
|2016/17
|Italian
|Lee Moore
|15
|26.6
|13.5
|4.7
|9.7
|48.6
|3.5
|6.7
|52.5
|1.2
|3.0
|40.0
|2.9
|3.3
|87.8
|1.9
|3.5
|5.4
|2.2
|0.9
|0.0
|2.0
|1.5
