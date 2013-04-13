

Basic Per Game Statistics - Comprehensive Stats - Statistical Top 25s Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 Adriatic Lovro Mazalin 14 30.1 11.4 4.1 8.6 47.1 3.2 6.1 52.3 0.9 2.5 34.3 2.4 3.1 75.0 0.8 4.2 5.0 2.9 1.3 0.1 2.9 3.1 Year League Name GP Min Pts FG FGA FG% 2Pt 2PtA 2P% 3Pt 3PtA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Off Def TOT Asts Stls Blks TOs PFs 2016/17 Adriatic Lovro Mazalin 14 30.1 11.4 4.1 8.6 47.1 3.2 6.1 52.3 0.9 2.5 34.3 2.4 3.1 75.0 0.8 4.2 5.0 2.9 1.3 0.1 2.9 3.1

Player Page | Player Stats | Related Articles | Add to My Draft Express



Darel Poirier

Carl Ponsar

Lovro Mazalin

Gauthier Denis

Yanhao Zhao Nike International Junior Tournament Belgrade 2014 Scouting Reports March 7, 2014 nijt-kkcrvenazvezda.com



Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Great size for a wing player

-Excellent frame

-Very good athlete

-Elegant ball-handler

-Can create his own shot effectively in the half-court

-Good potential on the pick and roll

-Highly creative player. Can find teammates in impressive fashion. 5.8 assists per-40

-Strong finisher around the basket. Can play above the rim

-Plays through contact

-Very good potential defensively. Gets in a low stance, moves feet and can stay in front of smaller player

-Gets in the passing lanes frequently.

-Fiery, competitive player



Weaknesses:

-A little wild at times. Tries to do too much. Turnover prone. 4.7 turnovers per-40 in Belgrade

-Inconsistent shooter for most of his career thus far. Showed solid mechanics and looks to be improving in this area. Still knocked down only 25% of his 3-point attempts in Belgrade and 67% of his free throws.

-Body language can be very poor at times. Blames, belittles, complains to teammates when things aren't going his way. Doesn't appear to be the most pleasant guy around.



Outlook: Looked to be the most promising long-term prospect at the tournament. Already seeing some minor minutes at the senior level with Cedevita in the Adriatic League and EuroCup, and clearly that's paying off. Size, athleticism, defensive prowess and ability to operate off the dribble give him excellent long-term potential. Needs to continue to improve as an outside shooter, but already appears to be making nice strides. On-court behavior and demeanor is somewhat of a concern, and somewhat scouts would certainly like to see him improve on as he matures. MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic International game in 2013. [Read Full Article]

-Great size for a wing player-Excellent frame-Very good athlete-Elegant ball-handler-Can create his own shot effectively in the half-court-Good potential on the pick and roll-Highly creative player. Can find teammates in impressive fashion. 5.8 assists per-40-Strong finisher around the basket. Can play above the rim-Plays through contact-Very good potential defensively. Gets in a low stance, moves feet and can stay in front of smaller player-Gets in the passing lanes frequently.-Fiery, competitive player-A little wild at times. Tries to do too much. Turnover prone. 4.7 turnovers per-40 in Belgrade-Inconsistent shooter for most of his career thus far. Showed solid mechanics and looks to be improving in this area. Still knocked down only 25% of his 3-point attempts in Belgrade and 67% of his free throws.-Body language can be very poor at times. Blames, belittles, complains to teammates when things aren't going his way. Doesn't appear to be the most pleasant guy around.Looked to be the most promising long-term prospect at the tournament. Already seeing some minor minutes at the senior level with Cedevita in the Adriatic League and EuroCup, and clearly that's paying off. Size, athleticism, defensive prowess and ability to operate off the dribble give him excellent long-term potential. Needs to continue to improve as an outside shooter, but already appears to be making nice strides. On-court behavior and demeanor is somewhat of a concern, and somewhat scouts would certainly like to see him improve on as he matures. MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic International game in 2013. Recent Tweets All Tweets DraftExpress: Team Black up 76-72. If they win might have to give the MVP award to Lovro Mazalin. He really set the tone with his passing\/versatility.

2013-04-13 17:03:34 DraftExpress: Tough to say one guy that stood out above rest but I really liked Lovro Mazalin Andrea Latorre Cheick Diallo and Jamal Murray in 1st half

2013-04-13 16:24:08 DraftExpress: Australian Ben Simmons is the most recognizable name but guys like Justin Jackson Lovro Mazalin Stefano Pino & Thon Maker have hype too.

2013-04-09 13:04:36