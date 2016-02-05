Maksim Salash
Team: Kutno, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 218 lbs
Bday: 05/06/1996
(20 Years Old)
 Current: PF
NBA:   PF
Possible: PF
Rank 27 in International 1996
Agent: Stefano Lupattelli
 High School:
Hometown: Minsk, Belarus

Predraft Measurements
YearSourceHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/shoesWeightWingspanStanding ReachBody FatNo Step VertMax Vert
2015Eurocamp6' 8.5"6' 10"2186' 9.5"8' 10.5"NA21.526.5
This player does not currently have a completed profile or player blog entries.
