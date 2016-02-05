|Team: Kutno, International
|
H: 6' 10"
W: 218 lbs
Bday: 05/06/1996
(20 Years Old)
|
Current: PF
NBA: PF
Possible: PF
|Rank 27 in International 1996
|Agent: Stefano Lupattelli
|
High School:
Hometown: Minsk, Belarus
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2015
|Eurocamp
|6' 8.5"
|6' 10"
|218
|6' 9.5"
|8' 10.5"
|NA
|21.5
|26.5
|
