FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards

Jonathan Givony



Strengths:

-Has solid physical attributes. Strong, mature frame and good mobility.

-Competitive player. Strong offensive rebounder. Attacks the glass every time

-Good hands. Reliable finisher on cuts.

-Soft touch around the basket with either hand

-Can post up weaker players with some footwork and power

-Solid IQ. Finds open man



Weaknesses:

-Looks like a center in a power forward's body

-Has a strong frame but isn't particularly toned

-Lacks a degree of explosiveness

-Plays strictly 15 feet and in. No real perimeter game. Needs to improve his skill-level

-Struggled to score efficiently at this tournament inside the arc. Shot just 42% for 2. Not long or athletic enough to finish over length in traffic

-Struggles stepping outside the paint defensively



Outlook: Mature and fundamentally sound big man who lacks a degree of size, length and explosiveness to be considered a top-shelf prospect. Plays hard and knows how to make the most of his tools at this level.