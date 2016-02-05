|Team: Siauliai, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 230 lbs
Bday: 07/07/1997
(19 Years Old)
Current: PF/C
NBA: PF/C
Possible: PF/C
|Rank 20 in International 1997
|Agent: Sarunas Broga
High School:
Hometown: Kaunas, Lithuania
|Year
|Source
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Standing Reach
|Body Fat
|No Step Vert
|Max Vert
|2016
|Eurocamp
|6' 8"
|6' 9.5"
|230
|6' 10"
|8' 10"
|NA
|24.0
|28.5
Jonathan Givony
Strengths:
-Has solid physical attributes. Strong, mature frame and good mobility.
-Competitive player. Strong offensive rebounder. Attacks the glass every time
-Good hands. Reliable finisher on cuts.
-Soft touch around the basket with either hand
-Can post up weaker players with some footwork and power
-Solid IQ. Finds open man
Weaknesses:
-Looks like a center in a power forward's body
-Has a strong frame but isn't particularly toned
-Lacks a degree of explosiveness
-Plays strictly 15 feet and in. No real perimeter game. Needs to improve his skill-level
-Struggled to score efficiently at this tournament inside the arc. Shot just 42% for 2. Not long or athletic enough to finish over length in traffic
-Struggles stepping outside the paint defensively
Outlook: Mature and fundamentally sound big man who lacks a degree of size, length and explosiveness to be considered a top-shelf prospect. Plays hard and knows how to make the most of his tools at this level.