Martynas Echodas
Team: Siauliai, International
H: 6' 10"
W: 230 lbs
Bday: 07/07/1997
(19 Years Old)
 Current: PF/C
NBA:   PF/C
Possible: PF/C
Rank 20 in International 1997
Agent: Sarunas Broga
 High School:
Hometown: Kaunas, Lithuania

FIBA Europe U18 Championship Scouting Reports: Power Forwards
August 6, 2015

Jonathan Givony

Strengths:
-Has solid physical attributes. Strong, mature frame and good mobility.
-Competitive player. Strong offensive rebounder. Attacks the glass every time
-Good hands. Reliable finisher on cuts.
-Soft touch around the basket with either hand
-Can post up weaker players with some footwork and power
-Solid IQ. Finds open man

Weaknesses:
-Looks like a center in a power forward's body
-Has a strong frame but isn't particularly toned
-Lacks a degree of explosiveness
-Plays strictly 15 feet and in. No real perimeter game. Needs to improve his skill-level
-Struggled to score efficiently at this tournament inside the arc. Shot just 42% for 2. Not long or athletic enough to finish over length in traffic
-Struggles stepping outside the paint defensively

Outlook: Mature and fundamentally sound big man who lacks a degree of size, length and explosiveness to be considered a top-shelf prospect. Plays hard and knows how to make the most of his tools at this level.

